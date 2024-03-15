GCF INVESTOR RECEIVES FIRST I-829 APPROVAL FOR HACIENDA AT THE RIVER

Green Card Fund has had its first investor receive an I-829 approval from USCIS on its Hacienda at the River EB-5 project. With the approval, the investor has earned permanent residency in the United States. The project is a nationally recognized senior living community.

Green Card Fund (“GCF”), a leader in the EB-5 investment migration industry, is thrilled to announce the first USCIS I-829 approval for its Hacienda at the River project. The approval removes the conditional status from one of its investor’s green cards by proving the requisite job creation has occurred. This milestone continues to demonstrate GCF's commitment to delivering exceptional EB-5 projects and facilitating a reliable path to permanent U.S. residency for investors.

The Hacienda at the River is a senior living and memory care facility in Tucson, Arizona, which was developed by renowned senior care provider Westmark Retirement Communities in conjunction with the University of Arizona. The project was funded in part with $15 million in EB-5 financing. Located in the Catalina Foothills, the facility was opened in 2017 and has quickly become a fixture in the Tucson community while being credited with creating more than 400 jobs. Hacienda at the River, which offers senior living, memory care, and independent living, is designed to feel more like a boutique hotel than a sterile nursing home and was named one of the top senior living communities for 2023-2024 by U.S. News and World Reports.

Girish Patel, Co-Founder and Principal at Green Card Fund, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "We are always thrilled when one of our investors realizes their American dream and is able to achieve permanent residency in the United States. It is a tremendous responsibility when investors place their immigration goals in your hands, which is why we work tirelessly to identify projects that will deliver for them.”

Green Card Fund, which created the first EB-5 Regional Center in Arizona, has a 100% project approval in its more than 15 years of operation. Green Card Fund’s EB-5 projects are credited with creating more than 4,300 jobs.



“This project was a real win-win for everyone,” Green Card Fund Co-Founder and CEO Kyle Walker said. “The Tucson community now has a world class senior living community and has benefited from the new jobs it has created. Meanwhile, our investors are achieving their immigration goals because of the project’s success.”

About the company: Green Card Fund, a subsidiary of NewGen Worldwide, is a distinguished leader in the EB-5 investment migration industry. With a commitment to investor confidence and stability, Green Card Fund offers investment opportunities that lead to U.S. permanent residency while driving economic growth and transformation in American communities. Established in 2009, GCF has supported hundreds of families in securing their permanent green cards and migrating to the United States.

