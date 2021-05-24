GCG Asia Malaysia Launches Luxury Experiences Platform GetAWAY

Premier luxury tour and vacations company Gold Class Group Asia (GCG Asia) expands into Malaysia by launching an online curated experiences platform, GetAWAY

The new service by GCG Asia offers Malaysian luxury travellers the opportunity to tap into 5-star experiences at top hotels in the country. It will also offer premium personalized and bespoke getaways for the wealthy. “Luxury travel might not be at the top of anyone’s priorities right now but our clients are already enquiring about holidays in 2022 and beyond. This seemed like the right time to expand into other markets such as Malaysia,” said GCG Asia founder and CEO Cody Marshall from his Malaysian office.

GCG Asia’s Malaysian GetAWAY platform offers a chance for home-bound well-heeled travellers to tap into top-tier services and experiences at Malaysia’s top hotels. Highly personalized and curated experiences are on offer for guests looking for a quick luxury escape within easy reach.

“Hotels are looking for ways to monetise underused assets such as spas, suites, and gyms to generate income, while our clients are looking for an accessible respite from lockdowns and pandemic anxiety. GCG Asia’s Malaysian portal GetAWAY kills these two birds with one stone,” said Marshall. He added that more hotel partners would be announced in the near future.

“The focus of luxury travellers will be privacy and personalized experiences which is our area of expertise,” says GCG Asia’s Marshall. “2021 will be the year for our clients to truly explore the wonders in their own backyards whereas previously they might have jetted off somewhere else. We saw an opportunity in the market and decided to seize it,” he added.

GCG Asia launched in Singapore in 2018, offering private helicopter services and other transportation solutions such as boat charters to wealthy executives and high-net-worth jet-setters. It later expanded into offering bespoke, curated holidays and tours to cater to the growing needs of its clients. “We started offering highly personalised trips to private islands, private villas and such. No itinerary is the same because no client is the same,” said GCG Asia’s Marshall.

GCG Asia Malaysia’s operations hope to take advantage of the country’s natural landscapes and possibility for adventure, something the company has recently seen an uptick of interest. “We’ve seen an increased interest from our clients who want to be outside and experience the great outdoors.

From our internal survey, the majority of clients said they are more likely to travel to outdoor or beach locations. Hence, Malaysia seemed to be in an ideal location for us to position ourselves to meet this demand,” said GCG Asia Malaysia’s Marshall.

The travel industry has been hit hard, with estimated global losses of USD935 billion in 2020 alone. Malaysia’s losses amounted to USD25 billion last year. GCG Asia, Malaysia’s team, is fast working on crafting bespoke short escapes and getaways to cater to demanding and discreet clientele for whom privacy is paramount. “From what we can see, post-pandemic luxury travel is moving away from traditional expectations such as fully staffed yachts or villas. There will be more demand for specialised, private, bespoke experiences in remote or open locations,” said Marshall.

GetAWAY in Malaysia results from GCG Asia Malaysia’s pivot to more online-based services for their clients. “When COVID-19 first hit and travel policies and restrictions changed by the minute, we were able to offer our clients help in navigating unpredictable travel situations. We also quickly deployed a GCG Asia telegram channel to get up-to-date travel policy information from around the world. All our GCG Asia news channels are now updated to provide clients with information on COVID safety protocols.

“We believe that the travel industry will bounce back. The future of travel is bright. We will continue to innovate and invest in our services so that we’re ready to serve our clients when they’re ready for their next post-pandemic trip,” said GCG Asia Malaysia’s Marshall.

Gold Class Group Asia (GCG Asia) is a luxury travel provider based in Kuala Lumpur. For more information visit cgexperience

