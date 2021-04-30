GCLSI Showcases 210mm High-Efficiency PV Modules at Green Energy Expo in South Korea

SUZHOU, China, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCLSI" or "the Company") (Shenzhen:002506), a leading photovoltaics (PV) company in China, has showcased its large-size modules at the Green Energy Expo in South Korea, from April 28 to 30.

GCLSI, together with its local partner GS Global Corp., displayed the 210mm modules at the Expo, marking the first-time large-format modules presentation of the Company overseas. The GCLSI 210mm module comes with a maximum power output of 675W and efficiency of 21.7%, making it suitable for large-scale power plant projects. It can effectively reduce balance-of-system (BOS) costs and lower the cost of energy.

South Korea has seen a fast-developing PV industry with more government efforts being poured into the sector. In 2020, South Korea recorded a 4.1GW PV capacity increase, and the country's solar energy projects drew in about US$3.6 billion of investment, which is 71% more than the previous year.

To further develop the country's clean energy, the Korean government has already expanded the scale of its solar energy tenders to 500 MW from 350 MW. Total solar installation in South Korea is expected to exceed 20GW, mainly bolstered by large ground plants.

In a bid to be in line with the industry trends, GCLSI has been increasing efforts to develop its techniques to make large-size modules. The Company's factory in Hefei, capital of China's Anhui province, is expected to commence manufacturing in the second half of 2021, and will have the ability to produce 182mm and 210mm high-efficiency modules.

It's worth to point out that GCLSI adopts granular polysilicon for its solar modules to reduce carbon footprint and fulfill lower-carbon power generation. GCLSI is committed to producing more high-efficiency and low-carbon modules to introduce more green energy products to clients in the South Korean photovoltaic industry.

