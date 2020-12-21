GC’s Sustainable Operation Result GC Ranked Number One in the World in the DJSI chemicals sector for the second consecutive year

BANGKOK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, or GC, said that GC was recently rated number one in the world for sustainability in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) chemicals sector for the second consecutive year. GC also ranked among the top 10 companies in the DJSI World Index and the DJSI Emerging Markets Index for the eighth consecutive year. These rankings reflect GC's commitment to applying a sustainable approach through economic, environmental and social factors (ESG). GC's focused and continued operations are in line with and support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



This notable success underscores GC as a global organization and leader in PTT Group's chemical business contributing to better living, and is the result of the commitment and dedication of GC employees who are driving the company's growth and sustainability achievements in the face of crises and challenges.

DJSI was jointly established by S&P Dow Jones Indices and the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment, serving as an index to evaluate the expertise in sustainable development of leading globally listed companies ensuring that they have operated by focusing on society and the environment under good corporate governance while delivering returns and value to investors and stakeholders.

