GDA Capital Acquires Omni3, Expands into Singapore with New Gaming Lead

GDA Capital, a global leader in digital asset and blockchain technology investments and capital markets advisory, is excited to announce the acquisition of Omni3, a digital asset and disruptive technology advisory firm based in Singapore. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for GDA Capital as it extends its global footprint into the vibrant Asian market, with a dedicated commitment to establishing a full-time presence in Singapore.



Nicholas Seah, the esteemed founder of Omni3, will be joining the GDA Capital team as the Gaming Lead, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. Nicholas’s impressive track record includes a notable tenure at Temasek, the Singaporean sovereign fund with $400B+ in AUM, and Blockchain Founders Fund, a leading venture capital firm in the blockchain space. His deep understanding of the Asian markets and extensive network will be instrumental in steering GDA Capital's strategic direction and growth in the region.



The acquisition of Omni3 underscores GDA Capital's commitment to investing in high-potential markets and sectors, particularly in the gaming and blockchain industries. Nicholas Seah's leadership role as the Gaming Lead highlights the company's focus on innovative technologies and its ambition to become a dominant player in the digital asset space globally.



"We are thrilled to welcome Nicholas and the Omni3 team to GDA Capital. This acquisition is a pivotal step towards our expansion in Asia and strengthens our capabilities in the capital markets advisory domain," said Michael Gord, CEO of GDA Capital. "Nicholas's extensive experience and remarkable track record in both the financial and blockchain sectors will be invaluable as we embark on this exciting new chapter in Singapore."



As part of the acquisition, GDA Capital is making a significant investment in establishing a robust full-time presence in Singapore, emphasizing its commitment to becoming a key player in the region's thriving digital economy. The new office in Singapore will serve as a central hub for GDA Capital's operations in Asia, focusing on capital markets advisory, blockchain technology, and the burgeoning gaming sector under Nicholas’s leadership.

Nicholas commented, "Joining GDA Capital is a remarkable opportunity to contribute to the company's growth and to drive the blockchain and gaming industries forward in Asia and beyond. I am excited to lead our expansion in Singapore, leveraging my experience and network to build a strong foundation for GDA Capital in this dynamic market."

The acquisition of Omni3 and the establishment of a Singapore office are just the beginning of GDA Capital's ambitious plans for the region. With a strategic focus on innovation, technology, and market expansion, GDA Capital is well-positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for digital asset and blockchain solutions in Asia and around the world.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is a leading global digital asset and blockchain technology investment firm. With a diverse portfolio of investments across various sectors, GDA Capital is committed to driving innovation and providing strategic advisory services to businesses worldwide.



About Omni3

Omni3 is a capital markets advisory firm based in Singapore, specializing in providing strategic guidance and solutions to businesses in the digital asset and blockchain sectors. Founded by Nicholas Seah, the firm has established itself as a trusted advisor in the Asian market.

