Geberit Delivers Faster Home Renovations with the Sleek and Stylish Monolith Puro

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As more homeowners around the world seek to redecorate their houses and bathrooms, Geberit, a market leader in sanitary products, is highlighting the sleek and stylish Monolith Puro as a solution for instant facelifts to any bathroom. With its flexible and sustainable design, the Monolith Puro is designed to revolutionise the bathroom's look and performance for a better quality of life.

With people spending more time at home during COVID-19, homeowners have realized the need for decorative items and designs to keep their spaces more attractive. In turn, this is driving a surge in home remodelling. According to a report, the Asia Pacific home decor market is expected to grow by 5.8% CAGR between 2019 and 2025, and a large portion of this growth is attributed to an uptick in kitchen and bathroom renovation projects.

"The Monolith Puro boasts a truly impressive design with timeless style for more convenience and sustainability. This combination of tasteful design and functionality empowers homeowners to achieve a touch of elegance without needing to invest in expensive and time-intensive renovations," said David Lee, Head of Sanitary System of Geberit North and Southeast Asia.

Monolith Puro: More flexibility, style, and functionality

Conventionally, the installation of new cisterns requires structural modifications of existing bathroom designs. But the Monolith Puro offers an alternative that can be quickly installed using existing connections and drains. Featuring a modular design and integrated cistern, the modules are compatible with virtually all standard floor-standing WC ceramic appliances.

The walls do not need to be hacked and existing water and drainage connections can be used, so work is kept to a minimum. After installation, the WC can be used again in just a few hours. Moreover, the installation of the Monolith Puro causes little noise, which means fewer disruptions and less cleanup.

With a slim design, the Monolith Puro can help save space in the bathroom when it replaces the bulky design of conventional close-coupled WCs'. At the same time, its water-saving dual flush and first-class materials ensure the sanitary modules meet even the highest of demands.

The Monolith Puro comes in a classic White or Black option, as well as Deep Sea, Ocean Breeze, and a bold Red. On top of these contemporary shades, consumers can opt for a luxe Bamboo print — ensuring the modules fit into virtually every environment while elevating the area's design.

New colors introduced for the wall-hung Monolith series

In addition to the new Monolith Puro, Geberit has also unveiled a variety of new colors for its existing wall-hung Monolith series, which offer similar features to the Monolith Puro. With different types of sanitary modules and contemporary colorways, the Monolith range provides customers with even more bathroom design options.

Geberit has launched three new trendy surface cladding colors for the wall-hung Monolith: Lava, Sand Grey and Mint, which join the existing classic Black and White options. Two additional cladding effects — Stoneware Concrete and Stoneware Slate — are also available.

The latest Monolith Puro range is available now in all countries across Asia Pacific, including Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Korea. Meanwhile, the Monolith wall-hung version is also available in the same countries across Asia Pacific, excluding Singapore.

For more information and to purchase, please visit https://www.geberit.com.sg/products/bathroom-products/geberit-monolith/

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of bathroom systems and technologies. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 29 production facilities, of which 6 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated sales of CHF 3.0 billion in 2020. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.