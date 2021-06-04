Geberit Innovation Days Presents New Vision of Design, Construction and Building Operations

More than 10,000 Industry experts from 40 Countries visit the House of Geberit to discuss the future of the sanitary industry and Geberit's building solutions

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Between March and April 2021, Geberit hosted "Geberit Innovation Days". Over 10,000 industry leaders from 40 countries and in-house experts discussed the future of the sanitary industry. They presented Geberit's new products online from the 300 square metre "House of Geberit" to 450 guests at physical events in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, and other locations worldwide.

Geberit streamed presentations on design, functionality and technology from a real-life trade fair booth. Besides the virtual event, live events were hosted in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Geberit offers sanitary products and solutions for the entire building, covering the entire water circuit: from water supply to usage and drainage – and all were on display at Geberit Innovation Days 2021.

"The House of Geberit, a real-life 300m² trade fair booth, is constructed using Geberit's GIS installation system, which is normally used for building prewalls in bathrooms. The almost transparent walls offer an unbroken view of our front of and behind the wall solutions, allowing participants to imagine the multiple design possibilities of our products. At the same time, experts share our innovations and product updates, and even construction tips," said Martin Baumüller, Head of Marketing & Brands at the Geberit Group.

Physical Events around North & Southeast Asia

In addition to the worldwide virtual event, exclusive live sessions were conducted in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan over three consecutive days, attracting construction and sanitary professionals from across North & South East Asia.

In total, over 450 Geberit customers and partners around the region attended the physical events, including renowned architects, interior designers, developers, dealers, distributors, building and hotel operators.

Experts prepared presentations and led discussions across nine subject areas covering the latest bathroom innovations - from the pipes and installations behind the wall to the design and hygiene solutions in front of the wall.

"Our first hybrid event, Geberit Innovation Days, was a great success and a new milestone in terms of how we interact with our partners and the industry. From this experience, we strengthened our customer relationships, made new connections, and discovered new ways of presenting Geberit's innovative solutions. The success of the event shows the ingenuity of the business, our innovation and global teamwork." Commented Elaine Naveen, Head of Marketing for Geberit North & South East Asia.

Singapore's offline event was held at the Grand Ballroom at the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach in Singapore. Highlights of the event can be viewed here.

Highlights from each session

The "Water Flow" module with innovations in hydraulics and sound insulation

Geberit offers comprehensive solutions for ensuring an optimal water flow, whether in water supply, usage or disposal.

The "Water Flow" module is rounded off by sessions on the topic of wastewater hydraulics and sound insulation.

The "Design Freedom" module showcasing even more choice with new materials and colours

Design innovations from Geberit offer a high degree of design freedom for individual bathroom layouts. Design updates and additions to the product range are shown for the most important Geberit bathroom series. The Geberit actuator plates, which, thanks to new colours and materials, are available in an even wider variety of combinations and set the trends for 2021 while opening up additional freedom for individual bathroom design.

The "Solutions for your Needs" module providing innovations in comfort and hygiene

Individual comfort in the bathroom added cleanliness and more space: In this module, Geberit presents innovative design and fitting ideas for the WC, washbasin area and shower. The focus is on solutions for customer's main requirements concerning the modern bathroom: cleanliness, space, comfort, user-friendliness, accessibility and design. Among other things, the optimised RimFree WC in the Geberit iCon bathroom series, the Geberit ONE WC with TurboFlush and the current generation of the Geberit DuoFresh odour extraction unit are presented.

The "Feel Fresh": Geberit AquaClean module with award-winning shower toilet solutions

The inimitable feeling of freshness provided by Geberit AquaClean is perfect for any bathroom. In a separate subject area, Geberit presents the development of the shower toilet and the wide range of products that offer the ideal solution for every bathroom. WCs with an integrated shower function that clean the user with a gentle water jet after using the toilet is becoming increasingly popular and are becoming a standard feature in modern bathrooms.

The "Time for Touchless" module and industry-leading public sanitary solutions

Hygiene and touchless solutions are becoming increasingly important – not only in public sanitary facilities. In this module, Geberit presents touchless products for urinals, toilets and washbasin area. These include actuator plates that enable touchless flush actuation. The experts also show how to plan public sanitary facilities perfectly.

The "Full System Thinking" module for complete building and bathroom operations

The optimal interplay between systems in front of and behind the wall simplifies planning and installation processes. This module shows the new possibilities resulting from the combination of installation technology and bathroom design. This also includes meeting all technical, legal, functional and aesthetic requirements. The example of a complete bathroom shows how the installation technology behind the wall works in harmony with the sanitary products in front of the wall and ensures a perfect bathroom.

The "Planning Made Easy" module: making life easier for engineers and architects

Digital planning tools from Geberit make planning sanitary installations both quicker and easier. Sanitary engineers have complete, up-to-date and country-specific BIM data at their disposal for all standard Geberit products. To this end, Geberit has now combined the entire BIM expertise in a plug-in which offers additional possibilities.

The "Digital Services" module: The future of sanitation

Geberit offers a host of practical apps and digital tools for helping sanitary professionals with product selection, consultation, installation and sales. This module explains how, among other things, the Geberit ProPlanner or the online product catalogue can be used to support professional and private customers.

The modules mentioned above can be found at: https://www.geberit.com.sg/services/innovation-days.

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 29 production facilities, of which 6 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated sales of CHF 3.0 billion in 2020. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.

