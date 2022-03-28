Geberit's Space-saving Innovations Tackle Sustainability Challenges for High-Density Building Developments in SEA

SINGAPORE , March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geberit Group, the European market leader in eco-friendly drainage systems, is supporting designers, developers and architects in Asia to create sustainable high-rise buildings with its ground-breaking SuperTube and Pluvia systems. Engineered to strike the balance between architecture and eco-friendly design, Geberit's space-saving technologies enable cities to maximize space while ticking the sustainability box.



Geberit SuperTube technology and Geberit Pluvia syphonic roof drainage - The superior systems that save space, time and precious resources.

With limited land supply, cities across Asia are rapidly constructing high-density buildings to meet the demands of their growing population. In Vietnam, one of the region's burgeoning economies, it is predicted that Ho Chi Minh City will need an additional 47 million square meters of housing by 2030, and Da Nang has allocated 32% of its land for urban development.

These buildings consume significant amounts of electricity and contribute to the region's already-high greenhouse gas emissions, therefore, countries like Vietnam , Indonesia and Singapore are incentivizing developers to go green with space-saving building design and technologies. An effective drainage system, such as the Geberit SuperTube and Pluvia systems, helps win back space and reduce a building's ecological footprint.

Shilla Monogram Quangnam Danang: a new standard in sustainable, space-saving building design

Geberit's space-saving technologies have already been successfully integrated into numerous projects across the region, one of which is Shilla Monogram Quangnam Danang in Vietnam. By incorporating Geberit SuperTube and Pluvia behind the wall and Geberit's concealed cisterns and Sigma20 Actuator Plates in the bathroom, the hotel optimized performance, reduced maintenance needs and eliminated space constraints found in a conventional drainage system.

"The Shilla Monogram Quangnam Danang is a prime example of how long-lasting solutions from Geberit contribute to sustainable construction and environmental protection in projects. The SuperTube system reduces the amount of material required (HDPE) and significantly reduces CO2 emissions. The Pluvia system uses 73% less material weight for PE pipes and fittings and achieves a 74% reduction in CO2 emissions compared with conventional roof drainage systems," said Mr Darren Ng, Head of Sales for Vietnam & Indonesia at Geberit North & South East Asia.

Unlike conventional drainage, Geberit SuperTube does not require a gradient on the horizontal piping system. This efficient single-stack design means buildings can significantly reduce the amount of space and raw material required for piping when compared to the traditional 3-stack systems found in Vietnam. Similarly, Geberit Pluvia features horizontal piping for increased flexibility in pipe routing design and requires fewer roof outlets due to its high discharge rate.

When paired with Geberit's water-saving concealed cisterns, buildings can conserve even more water and free up space in the bathroom. In 2021 alone, 3,590 million m3 of water has been saved by Geberit's water-saving flushing systems.

All Geberit products are manufactured according to the company's eco-design principle , which has been used in over 170 product developments. This continued commitment to sustainability has seen Geberit reduce CO2 emissions by 240,000 tonnes since 2015 and earned Geberit the prestigious Platinum seal from EcoVadis in 2022.

At a time where cities must strike a balance between sustainability and urbanization, Geberit's space-saving technologies are a game-changer for the built environment. Geberit's complete solution enables cities to meet growing population demands with more livable floor space, while simultaneously lowering the environmental impact from high-density buildings.

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 26 production facilities, of which 4 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in approximately 50 countries, Geberit generated net sales of CHF 3.5 billion in 2021. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.