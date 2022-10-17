Geek+ and CASETiFY's Smart Factory Wins the HKIE MIS Gold Award for Reindustrialization

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), is proud to announce that it has won the Gold Award in the Reindustrialization category of the HKIE MIS Industry Awards 2022 for its smart factory solution together with CASETiFY. The HKIE MIS Industry Awards are presented by the Manufacturing, Industrial, and Systems (MIS) division of the Hong Kong Institute of Engineers (HKIE) to reward excellence in enhancing manufacturing productivity, product quality, and innovation in real industrial settings.

Lit Fung, VP and Managing Director of Geek+, said: "We are honored to win this award for the cutting-edge solution we developed with CASETiFY. We understand the pain point of high uncertainty in customized production and developed this smart factory solution to help CASETiFY improve their digital capabilities, increase efficiency, and achieve real flexible manufacturing."

As a global tech accessory brand producing cases for a wide range of smartphones, tablets, and laptops, CASETiFY sought to upgrade its production line and warehouse to fulfill the ever-faster demand for customized products. Geek+ designed a smart factory and warehousing system using its tote-to-person RoboShuttle to reduce management costs and enable multiple-line customized production.

Ocean To, Operations Director at CASETiFY, said: "Working on reindustrialization in Hong Kong is not easy; it requires clever, modern solutions. This collaboration with Geek+ brings flexible and efficient operations to our smart factory and has created a highly successful smart manufacturing facility. Thanks to all co-workers and teammates who devoted their effort and time to the project."

The successful deployment of this trial project has proven the possibility of revitalizing local manufacturing and achieving reindustrialization in Hong Kong. Moving forward, Geek+ will continue to provide intelligent solutions that help companies streamline manufacturing and logistics processes and realize Industry 4.0.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 18 retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot.

For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com