Geek+ and GEODIS Team Up to Optimize Warehouse Logistics with Autonomous Mobile Robots in Hong Kong

Powering GEODIS to realize warehouse digitalization using advanced robotics and automation technologies.

Enabling the logistics leader to make the most of the sustained e-commerce boom and meet requirements for swift order fulfillment.

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, is pleased to announce it is partnering with GEODIS, a leading global transport, and logistics provider, to deploy Geek+ AMRs at GEODIS Yuen Long Warehouse Distribution Centre (YLDC) in Hong Kong. The YLDC will include an exclusive AMR operating area powered by AI technology. With the new facility, Geek+ supports the GEODIS digital-first outlook to future operations.

"The announcement reveals Geek+' determination to support companies worldwide with technologies that can streamline operations, transforming the global supply chain to address increasingly complex logistics challenges." Lit Fung, VP and Managing Director of Geek+ APAC, UK and Americas, says. "We will continue to help GEODIS better manage changes in demand, quickly scale in line with business growth, and provide customers with better products and service capabilities."

Onno Boots, Regional President & CEO of GEODIS, Asia Pacific says: "Our investments in this AI-driven automation system brings substantial value to GEODIS' e-commerce and retail customers by addressing some of the key challenges they face today. These solutions not only bring long-term cost-savings, operational efficiencies, and safety but also enable us to maintain high-quality control standards while providing customers greater speed and flexibility of movement of goods."

GEODIS' initial AMR deployment project features customized storage racks and shelves that do not require aisles in between while parked. This high-density storage buffer allows GEODIS to maximize storage capacity and improve customer fulfillment processes. The robots will also be used for locating, tracking, and moving inventory as part of the Geek+ Goods-to-Person solution. This method allows orders to be delivered directly to pick and pack stations, eliminating any movement time needed by operators to search for items.

In addition to improved real estate utilization, AMR adoption minimizes manual labor and reduces the risk of human error— improving picking accuracy and reducing inventory count errors. The use of AMR will also mitigate some of the challenges brought on by COVID-19, such as social distancing protocols in warehouses.

The Geek+ solution advances GEODIS' goal of boosting its smart logistics portfolio and provides a competitive edge to meet the rising demands for agility and accuracy amidst soaring demand in the e-commerce and retail segments.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 20,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: www.geekplus.com

About GEODIS

GEODIS is a worldwide transport and logistics leader that supports clients in their daily work by helping them overcome their logistical constraints. We're recognized for our expertise and mastery of all aspects of the supply chain, as we serve as a real growth partner for our clients. We are a regional organization that spans all continents, with a direct presence in 67 countries and a global network covering 120 countries.

To learn more about GEODIS, visit www.geodis.com

