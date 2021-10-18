Geek+ and OSARO Bring the Future of Industrial Automation to DHL's Asia Pacific Innovation Center

The "Warehouse of the Future" exhibit will demonstrate robots working together in a complete e-commerce automation solution

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, is proud to announce that the future of automation is coming to DHL's Asia Pacific Innovation Center in Singapore. This year, Geek+ will showcase integrated robotics solutions for full-scale automation using RoboShuttle® RS2 single tote-picking robot and collaborative robot arm technology, strengthening its role as an educator and innovator at the forefront of robotics R&D.

The project is a collaboration between Geek+ and OSARO, an AI pioneer in industrial automation, and DHL's Asia Pacific Innovation Center in Singapore. The collaborative robot arm, Motoman HC10DT, is provided by the robot manufacturer Yaskawa.

Lit Fung, Vice President of APAC, the UK and the Americas at Geek+, says: "Together with OSARO and DHL, we look forward to educating supply chain leaders on the wide range of opportunities that come from combining robotics and AI. By merging our solutions, we've achieved a new milestone, from Goods-to-Person to Goods-to-Robot, delivering flexible, safe, and efficient logistics operations.

At the DHL Asia Pacific Innovation Center, customers of DHL and leaders in technology and supply chain will be able to experience the latest innovations and solutions in logistics. The "Warehouse of the Future" exhibit shows how a Geek+ RoboShuttle®, a tote-picking robot built on AMR technology, integrates with the Yaskawa cobot arm controlled by OSARO's vision system to provide fully automated logistics processes.

The solution can support both outbound and inbound logistics operations. For order fulfillment, the RoboShuttle® autonomously moves to the shelf of the tote containing the ordered item, picks the tote, and carries it to a picking station using its fork arms. Once at the picking station, OSARO's cobot arm picks items from the tote, packs the order, and prepares it for outbound delivery. The operational performance is displayed on dashboards throughout the entire procedure.

RoboShuttle® can find and transfer the bins of the ordered items autonomously, reducing manual walking time by 75%. The cobot arm is equipped with OSARO's exceptional vision system. It allows the cobot to recognize jumbled items regardless of material of alignment.

Derik Pridmore, CEO of OSARO, says: "We're excited to showcase the future of logistics robotics – robots working together, with each optimized as part of a complete automation solution. The combination of Geek+ RoboShuttle® and our exceptional OSARO pick-and-place capabilities not only reduces labor-intensive operations but also provides a flexible, scalable solution without fixed infrastructure."

YingChuan Huang, Innovation Manager, Asia Pacific Innovation Center at DHL -- "Customer-centric innovation has a very important place in DHL and we drive this through close partnerships with leading companies in technology, startups, industry thinkers, and of course our customers. The Geek+ exhibit is the perfect showcase of how technologies such as AI, Computer Visioning and Robotics are not only converging, but also building off the strengths of each technology to provide even greater value to our customers' supply chains."

As the world of logistics evolves, Geek+, OSARO, and DHL have teamed up to demonstrate practical robotics solutions that build operational resilience and bring flexibility to the global supply chain.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has sold more than 20,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1,500 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

About OSARO

OSARO designs and deploys robotics automation solutions in the materials handling industry using software-defined robotics with advanced machine learning for object recognition and powerful control software. The company's robotic piece-picking solution is optimized for grocery, cosmetic, and e-commerce markets, where key challenges include high SKU inventories, complex packaging, and fragile items requiring delicate handling.

About DHL

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivaled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air, and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences, and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility, and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

About Yaskawa

Yaskawa Electric is one of the world's leading manufacturers in the fields of drive technology, industrial automation, and robotics with JPY389B in revenues and over 14,000 employees globally.

