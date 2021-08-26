Geek+ and SF Supply Chain enter Strategic Partnership

Geek+ becomes the designated supplier of warehouse automation solutions to SF Supply Chain in Hong Kong and Macau .

SF Supply Chain targets the deployment of 1,000 Geek+ robots in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global technology company Geek+ announces the beginning of a new strategic partnership with SF Supply Chain, a leading supply chain service provider. As the designated supplier of warehouse automation solutions, Geek+ will support SF Supply Chain to provide clients all over Hong Kong and Macao with robotics-powered services.

Using Geek+ advanced AMR robots, SF Supply Chain will be able to streamline its warehouse operations and, through digitalization, boost supply chain agility. With a wide range of AI-powered robotics solutions for logistics that can be flexibly adjusted and easily implemented, it will allow SF Supply Chain to achieve a rapid return on investment and quickly establish an intelligent and automated supply chain.

With a broad range of clients in different industries and an ever-growing demand for agile delivery and logistics services, SF Supply Chain expects to deploy over 1,000 Geek+ robots in various facilities all over Hong Kong.

Robotics-powered warehouse going live in September

In September 2021, SF Supply Chain will see the first Geek+ automated warehouse go live. The brand-new distribution center is located in Hong Kong and has a designated area for personal healthcare & skincare products and small-parcel pick & pack services. SF Supply Chain will leverage Geek+ picking system to streamline the daily handling of 3000 B2C orders and support its growing customer base with efficient and accurate fulfillment services.

Linus Wong, Managing Director of SF Supply Chain Hong Kong & Macau, says: "Our vision is to "become the Best Supply Chain Solutions & Implementation Service Provider with leading technology and excellent quality". The partnership with Geek+ not only reflects this commitment to our customers, but it also ensures that we will always be at the forefront in supply chain solutions with technology and quality hence enhanced service quality, customers satisfaction, and competitiveness. ''

Supporting Innovation through on-site application and scenario development

With multiple warehouses facilities adapted for different industry scenarios, SF Supply Chain will provide Geek+ with opportunities to do more research and through large-scale testing and implementation, build actual business cases, and provide applications suitable for the logistics industry, making it a win-win situation for both parties.

Lit Fung, VP, Managing Director of Geek+ APAC, UK and Americas, says: "The partnership with SF Supply Chain is an opportunity for Geek+ to strengthen its research and development capacity and capability. We are not only a supplier of robotics products but provide cutting-edge digital and intelligent supply chain solutions that help customers achieve their goals."

Setting up Geek+ Service Logistics Center at SF Supply Chain

To leverage the expertise of SF Supply Chain, Geek+ is going to set up a brand new Service Logistics Center at the automated distribution center of SF Supply Chain. Powered by Geek+ Picking robots and SF Supply Chain's excellent logistics services will enable Geek+ to provide around-the-clock support for spare parts delivery services in Hong Kong. With different spare parts centers located in different countries and regions, Geek+ can dynamically align with the customers' special requirements and service needs to maximize system availability and efficiency.

"We are committed to creating real value for enterprises with flexible and cost-efficient solutions. Our RoboShuttle® system is one of Geek+'s latest innovations, combining double-deep tote/carton picking robots with high-density racking to make full use of warehouse space and organize inventory intelligently. The newly built Service Logistics Center will also be a good example to show how robots can help deliver goods timely and accurately to the customers.", Lit says

To provide faster, more flexible, as well as timely, and accurate deliveries, the movement of goods and a stable supply chain is essential. By partnering up with SF Supply Chain, the two companies are committed to providing efficient, flexible, and agile logistics services to their customers. Moving forward, SF Supply Chain and Geek+ will work closely together to transform the world of logistics using advanced automation technologies.

About SF Supply Chain

SF Supply Chain (SFDSC) is the leading supply chain service provider in China, covering Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is in partnership with the world-class supply chain expertise, Deutsche Post DHL Group, providing superior integrated supply chain solutions to its customers. Headquartered in Shanghai, SFDSC has more than 3,000 employees and operates over 1.1 million square meters of warehouses and logistics facilities in 80+ cities. SFDSC has 13 regional distribution centers, 70+ secondary transshipment centers, and 30+ mainline transportation networks, enabling effective and efficient delivery in more than 300 cities.

SF Supply Chain (Hong Kong) Limited is a leading logistics service provider specialized in warehousing and distribution services. SF Supply Chain has 700+ staff, with an extensive footprint of over 1.5 million sq ft warehouse space in Hong Kong and Macau, managing a team of 150+ trucks to support our customers in the domestic distribution services.

For more information, please visit: www.sf-dsc.com/en/

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and more than 20,000 robots sold worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: www.geekplus.com

For inquiries, please contact

SF Supply Chain (Hong Kong) Limited Geek+ Iris Tang Head of Marketing, Hong Kong & Macau

irisw.tang@sf-dsc.com Fish Yu

Head of Marketing - APAC

fish.yu@geekplus.com Meko Ho Sales Support Executive

meko.ho@sf-dsc.com Joey Chan

Senior Marketing Executive

joey.chan@geekplus.com

Fanny Hernmarck fanny@geekplus.com +46738723822

Related Links :

http://geekplus.com.cn