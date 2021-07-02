Geek+ Leads the Industry with 20,000 AMRs Sold Globally

Transforming logistics with fast-track growth capabilities

BEIJING, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, announces that it is has reached a new milestone for the industry with 20,000 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) sold worldwide, accelerating the transformation of the global supply chain through fast-track growth capabilities.

Yong Zheng, founder & CEO of Geek+, says: "In past months, we've seen worldwide curiosity turn into action with numerous business leaders deciding to invest in intelligent automation. For us, the rapid growth demonstrates our R&D team's ability to develop world-class solutions and signals future opportunities to gather more industry know-how. Our goal is to improve our customer's operation management and continue to drive change using advanced robotics and strong AI."

In the last two years, Geek+ has automated the warehouses of some of the world's most renowned brands such as Decathlon, Nike, Circle K, Walmart, ASDA, and more. Geek+ has the largest share of the global AMR market with operations in 30 countries and offices in the US, China, Germany, the UK, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company will continue to strengthen its regional capabilities by teaming up with local as well as global integrators.

Yong Zheng adds: "We are not just an AMR provider but a long-term automation partner that continuously optimizes the operations of our customers. It is done by strengthening our local service capabilities but also by simply analyzing robots in action and using the data gathered to optimize the algorithm powering our robots. It helps customers overcome logistics bottlenecks and gain short and long-term efficiency improvements, allowing them to grow and expand their business."

Building upon its well-established Goods-to-Person picking robot, Geek+ now boasts a wide range of hardware solutions. Its deep product line includes the award-winning, Bin-to-Person RoboShuttle as well as sorting, moving, and lifting robots.

Today, Geek+ has over 1500 employees including hundreds of engineers invested in R&D, a fully automated robots-making robot factory, and its very own 3PL services in China. With opportunities for large-scale experiments, and first-hand experience with the various logistics challenges, the company has adopted a holistic approach that will continue to help its customers achieve fast-track growth and transform the world of logistics.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and more than 20,000 robots sold worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Singapore.

