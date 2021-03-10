Geek+ named to Fast Company's List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

Top-ranked in the robotics category for driving industry change through technological innovation

BEIJING, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, is proud to announce it has been named one of Fast Company's most innovative companies in the robotics category for 2021.

The list honors the businesses that have found a way to be resilient in the past year, turning challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived, impacting their industries and culture as a whole.

Yong Zheng, founder and CEO of Geek+, says: "We're honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in the world. It is a celebration of the creative, solutions-oriented, and customer-focused approach that permeates the company as a whole and especially our R&D team. By combining industry understanding with business knowledge and technological prowess, we've developed a wide range of robotics hardware and intelligent software applications tailored to address industry-specific logistics challenges in warehousing and manufacturing. In turn, we want to bring agility to the supply chain, and through continuous optimization and AI, help mitigate uncertainty and support businesses to flexibly grow."

In February last year, the resilience and flexibility of Geek+ robotics solutions were confirmed when as they allowed Decathlon in China to secure business continuity under lockdown despite widespread labor shortages. By letting autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) find and transfer racks of goods from the storage area to workstations, Decathlon was able to ensure social distancing, securing the health and safety of its warehouse employees. Additionally, due to the robots being portable, easy to implement, and reprogram, it allowed Decathlon to relocate robots from retail to e-commerce warehouses to meet the swift shift in demand from offline to online sales.

Challenging scenarios also turned into innovations. In 2020, Geek+ launched four new robotics products to tackle the most urgent challenges facing society. These included everything from smart disinfection robots to intelligent sorting and bin-picking robots. By combining the latest AMR and disinfection technology, such as SLAM navigation and UVC light, smart disinfection robots provide automated, safe, and seamless disinfection to help safeguard public health. Moreover, Geek+ C200M Double Deep Bin-to-Person robot was released, a flexible logistics solution that optimizes the bin-picking process and maximizes the use of warehouse space. Lastly, the double-belted S100C robot was introduced for intelligent sorting of large-size parcels to ensure safe, efficient, and accurate handling of heavy materials in times of high throughput demand.

Dedicated to creating intelligent robotics solutions that bring real value to customers and transform the global supply chain, Geek+ has in 2020 announced partnerships with both industry and technology leaders. By partnering up with Borsch Rexroth, Intel, Körber, and Conveyco, Geek+ has continued to accelerate technological exchange, drive innovation, and strengthen its role as an ecosystem enabler at the forefront of the smart logistics revolution.

Read about Fast Company's most innovative companies in the robotics category.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for "Magazine of the Year," Adweek's Hot List for "Hottest Business Publication," and six gold medals and ten silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta, and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com

Related Links :

http://www.geekplus.com