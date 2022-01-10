Geek+ opens new South Korea office & announces CJ Logistics project with country's number 1 e-commerce platform

Robots fully deployed in Naver Shopping distribution center, South Korea's number 1 e-commerce platform, servicing the country's e-commerce customers

number 1 e-commerce platform, servicing the country's e-commerce customers Operational efficiency boosted by 33%

Second project with partner CJ Logistics, South Korea's leading logistics group

leading logistics group Geek+ opens South Korean office

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global AMR leader, and leading Korean third-party logistics provider CJ Logistics have deployed 128 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to modernize operations at their Gunpo, South Korea distribution center. The site serves number 1 Korean e-commerce platform Naver Shopping and can now handle 30,000 orders per day.

To provide stellar services to its South Korean customers, Geek+ has set up headquarters in Seoul with a full team of commercial, project, and service engineers. Led by Stephen Kim, the new office strengthens Geek+'s APAC service capabilities. With offices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Japan, Geek+ has the unique ability to support customers throughout the region.

This marks another successful collaboration with CJ Logistics, following the impressive results achieved in the logistics giant's Dongtan distribution center. This new solution features 128 AMRs operating 24/7 and covering 8300m2 of allocated space within CJ Logistics's 10,000m2 warehouse. By integrating Geek+'s solutions into their WMS system, CJ Logistics have raised their operational efficiency by 33%.

Kim Khunghoon, Managing Director of CJ Logistics said: "We are excited to use smart robots to improve our supply chain operations and increase our competitiveness. We're pleased to extend our partnership with Geek+ to our Gunpo warehouse after seeing the efficiency and accuracy improvements that Geek+'s technology has delivered in our Dongtan distribution center."

Lit Fung, Geek+'s Managing Director for APAC, UK, and Americas, said: "We are delighted that CJ Logistics have placed their faith in us to extend our already successful cooperation. We can't wait to see our robots give them flexibility, adaptability, and precision in dealing with the vigorous market growth. We believe there is a huge demand for AMR robots in South Korea, which is why we have set up a full team there to support the logistics upgrades facilitated by robotics & AI in the retail, e-commerce, and apparel sectors."

Geek+ will continue to work with CJ Logistics on a variety of projects to provide Korean businesses with the technology to improve their efficiency and reduce the costs of warehouse management in this ever-changing environment.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and is the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.



For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/company



About CJ Logistics

CJ Logistics transports raw materials and products throughout all industrial sectors, from strategic materials that build the foundation for national industries to consumer goods, foods, and the heavy chemical industry like automobiles, shipbuilding, and steel based on the company's long experience as well as its nationwide logistics network. We also operate a top-level automation center in Korea and perform harbor loading and unloading.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cjlogistics.com/