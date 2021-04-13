Gemini Earn is now available for Singapore Customers

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini, a crypto exchange and custodian, today announced the launch of its new interest-earning program Gemini Earn™ in Singapore. With Gemini Earn, customers can transfer existing crypto holdings, or easily purchase crypto to transfer into Gemini Earn and earn up to 7.4% interest on 28 cryptocurrencies available on Gemini. Gemini Earn customers can also redeem their crypto at any time.

"We're excited to bring Gemini Earn to Singapore. Gemini Earn was specially designed to allow users to invest in the long term while still generating real returns on their crypto holdings. As Gemini grows in Asia, my team and I are glad to be introducing some of the best Gemini products and programmes to our customers in Singapore," says Jeremy Ng, Head of Asia Pacific at Gemini.

The launch of Gemini Earn in Singapore follows recent news that Gemini Earn has been launched in all 50 states in the US and that Gemini customers are now collectively earning interest on more than $1 billion in loans originated through Gemini Earn. Visit gemini.com/earn to learn more.

About Gemini in Singapore

Gemini Digital Payments Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Gemini Trust Company LLC, is a Digital Payment Token exchange and custodian business in Singapore, allowing customers to trade and store Digital Payment Tokens and to exchange such tokens with fiat currencies, including Singapore Dollars. Gemini Digital Payments operates under the supervision of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and has applied for a Major Payment Institution License pursuant to the regulations set forth in the Payment Services Act 2019.

