General Fusion Appoints Greg Twinney as Chief Financial Officer

globenewswire
General Fusion Appoints Greg Twinney as Chief Financial OfficerGlobeNewswireFebruary 18, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Fusion announced today the appointment of Greg Twinney as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr. Twinney brings to his new role with General Fusion more than 20 years of global experience in financing growth and success in the technology sector. His financial leadership has successfully realized strong stakeholder value creation from companies rapidly scaling up during commercialization, including management of IPOs, mergers, and acquisitions. As CFO, Mr. Twinney will lead General Fusion’s financial operations, together with investor relations, engagement with the global capital markets, and management of fundraising.

“Greg has a truly exceptional track record of successful financial leadership with some of the most respected technology companies in the world,” said Chief Executive Officer Christofer Mowry. “His experience and financial talents will further strengthen our world-class management team and help General Fusion deliver practical fusion technology to the global energy industry.”

Mr. Twinney comes to General Fusion from Hootsuite, the most widely used social media management platform in the world, where he recently served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and SVP Global Sales and Customer Success. Previously, he served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of several world-leading technology companies including Kobo, Real Matters, Opalis, and Cyberplex.

Mr. Twinney is a Chartered Public Accountant and holds a Business Administration Diploma from Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology and a Bachelor of Accounting Science Degree from the University of Calgary.

About General Fusion

General Fusion is pursuing the fastest and most practical path to commercial fusion energy and is based in Vancouver, Canada, with locations in Washington D.C., and London, U.K. The company was established in 2002 and is funded by a global syndicate of leading energy venture capital firms, industry leaders, and technology pioneers. Learn more at www.generalfusion.com.

For more information:

Paul Sullivan
Office: +1 604 685 4742
Mobile: +1 604 603 7358
paul.sullivan@generalfusion.com

Follow General Fusion

generalfusion.com

twitter.com/generalfusion

instagram.com/generalfusion

linkedin.com/company/generalfusion

facebook.com/generalfusion

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8992dbd-1c8a-45c1-ad74-b0f8c74a13b0

Primary Logo

More about
General Fusion fusion energy clean technology Greg Twinney Chief Financial Officer

TRENDING

Singapore Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a &#039;trademark&#039;, says son Joel Choo
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a 'trademark', says son Joel Choo
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Interracial dating: &#039;People still aren&#039;t used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy&#039;
Interracial dating: 'People still aren't used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy'
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here&#039;s why
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here's why
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

SERVICES