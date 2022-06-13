General Homecare grows community of providers with the addition of NSW Home Support Services

NSW Home Support Services joins General Homecare group

First non-Victorian brand to be part of General Homecare's "For locals, by locals" charter

SYDNEY, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 30 May 2022, Melbourne. General Homecare, a leading homecare and Aged Care provider, has announced that NSW Home Support Services (HSS) will join the group, expanding their family of locally trusted care service organisations and the first in New South Wales.

"We know that the future of Aged Care and homecare services sits with building strong, local communities with unique offerings tailored for that area, and that is what our family of providers is focused on," said Norbert Walther, Group CEO for General Homecare.

"What impressed us with HSS is how for 35 years they have shared that same belief innately of "For locals, by locals" and have an incredible reputation in Coffs Harbour and the surrounding region that we feel we will be able to support and help them amplify in caring for more people in the community."

"Unlike any other network in Australia, the General Homecare team understands and embodies personalised care – not just say they do", said Trish Plunkett, founder of HSS. "Through a lengthy process, we clearly saw them live and demonstrate those core values we uphold: outstanding, tailored care delivered with respect, and so it made sense to come together so that we can keep servicing and caring for our local communities for the next 35 years and beyond."

Following its initial focus on communities in Victoria, this is the first step in General Homecare's strategy to provide their unique offering to a growing number of communities in New South Wales.

General Homecare is a leading Australian home-based care group that believes that trust-based care and support provided with compassion, commitment, and respect leads to great individual experiences and outcomes.

