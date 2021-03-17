Genes Tech Group Announces 2020 Annual Results

Revenue from the trading of SME and parts substantially increased by approximately 2 times to approximately NTD505.77 million

Revenue from its business in the US increased by approximately 41% to approximately NTD145.05 million

Proposed final dividend of HK$0.012 per share

(equivalent to approximately NTD0.04)



HONG KONG, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd ("Genes Tech Group" or The Group", Stock Code: 8257.HK) announces its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 ("During the year"). During the year, the Group recorded the total revenue of approximately NTD1,497.83 million. Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately NTD143.81 million. The gearing ratio decreased around 19 percentage points to approximately 83.49%. Basic earnings per share were NTD14.42 cents.

During the year, revenue from the trading of SME and parts recorded as approximately NTD505.77 million, representing an increase of approximately 223.22% as compared to last year and accounting for approximately 33.77% of the Group's total revenue. The Group believes such significant revenue growth of this business was attributable to the acquisition of Astro Thermal Technology Corporation in 2019. Turnkey solutions were still the major revenue source for the Group. The revenue from turnkey solutions amounted to approximately NTD992.06 million, accounting for approximately 66.23% of the Group's total revenue. During the year, revenue from the domestic business in Taiwan accounted for approximately 65.65% of Group's total revenue, while the US semiconductor customers have gradually shifted to cooperate with suppliers in Taiwan, which in turn contributed to the revenue of the Group's US business, which increased by 40.98% as compared to last year.

Looking forward, under the two premise of "zero contact and long distance" under the pandemic, the "zero contact economic model" has been driven and the digital transformation in respect of business, society and global economy has been accelerated. People's lifestyle, consumption patterns and working patterns have been drastically changed, which drove strong global demand for high-tech end products. Coupled with the innovation and development of 5G technology and related applications, it gives new impetus to the global semiconductor industry ecosystem. Taiwan has developed a well-established and mature semiconductor industry group with deep and wide supply chain and high market competitiveness. It is expected that 2021 is a year for Taiwan to facilitate the consolidation of the development advantages of semiconductor industry and further deepen the key position of the global semiconductor market.

Mr. Yang Ming-Hsiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, concluded: "2020 was undoubtedly an unusual and challenging year, The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose challenges, but it also creates unprecedented opportunities, in particular, accelerating the digital transformation in respect of business, society and global economy. The innovation in various application areas driven by 5G as a 'big trend' and the 'zero-contact economy model' will continue to bring enormous business opportunities to the semiconductor industry. Innovation transformation and operational resilience will be the key to the success of the semiconductor industry in the future. On the one hand, the Group will increase its efforts in talent exploration, strengthen its innovation and R & D capabilities, as well as explore new business opportunities. On the other hand, the Group will continue to strictly control costs and expenses, consolidate its existing advantages with efficient operation capability, high-quality technical and sales team, and gradually expand the business footprint to further increase market share and create long-term value for is Shareholder."

About Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd (Stock Code: 8257.HK)

Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd is a turnkey solution provider and exporter of SME and parts in Taiwan. Since the commencement of its business in 2009, the Group mainly engaged in providing turnkey solution of SME and parts to its customers and modifying and/or upgrading the semiconductor equipment of its production systems according to customers' needs. In addition, the Group is also engaged in the trading of SME and Parts. The SME and parts supplied by the Group included furnaces, clean tracks and other related items, which were used at the front-end of the semiconductor manufacturing process, wafer fabrication such as deposition, photoresist coating and development, and these were extensively applied in mobile phones, game consoles, DVD players, automotive sensors and other digital electronic products.