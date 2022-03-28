Genes Tech Group Announces 2021 Annual Results

Total revenue reached approximately NTD1,497.33 million

Successfully gained increasing international orders, revenue from its business in Singapore, Korea and Japan surged by approximately 2.8 times

2021 Annual Results Highlights

The total revenue reached approximately NTD1,497.33 million

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately NTD74.65 million

Revenue from the trading of used SME and parts increased by approximately 23.08% to approximately NTD622.51 million

Revenue from Singapore , Korea and Japan business surged by approximately 283.80% to NTD201.36 million as compared to last year

Basic earnings per share were NTD7.94 cents

HONG KONG, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd ("Genes Tech Group" of "The Group", Stock Code: 8257.HK) announces its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("During the year"). During the year, the Group recorded the total revenue of approximately NTD1,497.33 million. Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately NTD74.65 million. The gearing ratio decreased around 26 percentage points to approximately 57.71%. Basic earnings per share were NTD7.94 cents.

During the year, revenue from the turnkey solutions amounted to approximately NTD874.83 million, accounting for approximately 58.43% of the Group's total revenue. Turnkey solutions were the major revenue source for the Group. The revenue from trading of used SME and parts amounted to approximately NTD622.51 million, representing an increase of approximately 23.08% as compared to last year, accounting for approximately 41.57% of the Group's total revenue. During the year, revenue from the domestic business in Taiwan accounted for approximately 57.59% of the Group's total revenue. The Group seized the market opportunities and actively explored and consolidated close working relationships with existing international customers, which in turn led to an increase of 283.80% in the Group's revenue derived from its operations in Singapore, Korea and Japan as compared to last year, accounting for approximately 13.45% of the Group's total revenue.

In 2021, the global economic activities resumed which drove the semiconductor industry to actively replenish inventory, the digital transformation of the overall economy has accelerated, and the demand for semiconductor products in upstream and downstream communication, information, consumer electronics, industry, automotive electronics and other fields has surged, resulting in a high level of global supply shortage for semiconductors in 2021, where the shortage of semiconductor chips has become a new normal for global industries, and it is expected that the supply and demand imbalance will not be eased until 2022 at the earliest. According to the report of IC Insights, a market research and survey agency, the global semiconductor production value is expected to reach USD680.6 billion in 2022, representing a year-on-year increase of 11%. According to the data from the Taiwan Industrial Technology Research Institute, the semiconductor production value is estimated to exceed NTD4.8 trillion in 2022, representing a year-on-year increase of 17.7%, and will achieve double-digit growth in production value for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022. The Group will pay close attention to the changes in the market environment, respond to market changes in a prudent and prompt manner to seize development opportunities, and actively explore market development opportunities.

Mr. Yang Ming-Hsiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer concluded: "Benefiting from the long-distance business opportunities and the rising demand driven by the stay-at-home economy, the overall economy is accelerating its digital transformation and driving the development of semiconductor applications which in turn provides solid support for the structural demand of semiconductors in the medium and long term. It is expected that the global supply and demand imbalance of semiconductors in 2021 will continue in 2022, the supply shortage of advanced manufacturing processes will likely continue until 2023. In response to changes in the market environment, the Group will actively seize the development opportunities, and is committed to taking advantage of the research and development of investment products and technological upgrades to enhance the core competitiveness of the Group and create long-term value for shareholders.

About Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd (Stock Code: 8257.HK)

Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd is turnkey solution provider and exporter of used SME and parts in Taiwan. Since the commencement of its business in 2009, the Group mainly engaged in providing turnkey solution of used SME and parts to its customers and modifying and/or upgrading the semiconductor equipment of its production systems according to customers needs. In addition, the Group is also engaged in the trading of used SEM and parts. The used SME and parts supplied by the Group included furnaces, clean tracks and other related items, which were used at the front-end of the semiconductor manufacturing process, wafer fabrication such as deposition, photoresist coating and development, and these were extensively applied in mobile phones, game consoles, DVD players, automotive sensors and other digital electronic products.