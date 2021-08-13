Genes Tech Group Announces 2021 Interim Results

Total revenue reached approximately NTD808.68 million

Successfully gained increasing international orders, revenue from its business in Singapore, Korea and Japan surged by approximately 2.8 times

HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

2021 Interim Results Highlights

The total revenue reached approximately NTD808.68 million

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately NTD46.58 million

Revenue from the trading of SME and parts increased by approximately 3.31% to approximately NTD 250.36 million

Revenue from Singapore , Korea and Japan business surged by approximately 283.08% to NTD142.35 million as compared to the same period last year

, Korea and business surged by approximately 283.08% to NTD142.35 million as compared to the same period last year Basic earnings per share were NTD4.67 cents

The gearing ratio decreased around 20 percentage points to approximately 63.78%

Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd ("Genes Tech Group" of "The Group", Stock Code: 8257.HK) announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June, 2021 ("During the period"). During the period, the total revenue of the Group is approximately NTD808.68 million. Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately NTD46.58 million. Basic earnings per share were NTD4.67 cents. The gearing ratio decreased around 20 percentage points to approximately 63.78%

During the period, revenue from the turnkey solutions amounted to approximately NTD558.31, accounting for approximately 69.04% of the Group's total revenue. Turnkey solutions were still the major revenue source for the Group. The revenue from trading of SME and parts amounted to approximately NTD250.36 million, accounting for approximately 30.96% of the Group's total revenue. During the period under review, revenue from the domestic business in Taiwan accounted for approximately 49.89% of the Group's total revenue. The Group seized market opportunities and actively explored and consolidated the good and close cooperative relationship with existing international customers, which in turn contributed to the increase of revenue from the Group's business in Singapore, Korea and Japan by approximately 283.08% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, accounting for approximately 17.60% of the Group's total revenue.

Benefiting from the constant increase in the demand side driven by the stay-at-home economy, wafers used in smartphones, computers, TVs, vehicles and other applications will be in shortage. The use of 5G, high performance computing (HPC), Internet of Things ("IoT"), artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and new applications in the automotive and industrial markets are expected to boom, the global semiconductor market is entering a high-speed growth period. On the other hand, affected by the spread of the raging COVID-19 and some other complicated situations, multinational companies have furthered their proper configuration of production bases and sales markets in order to avoid the risk of excessive concentration. It has also been estimated that players in the semiconductor industry in Taiwan plan to invest more than NTD3 trillion in the semiconductor field by 2025. The Directors believe that this will bring new business opportunities for the business of the Group in the next years. The Group will closely monitor the changes in market environment and respond prudently and quickly to market changes for development opportunities, aiming at assiduously exploring new business opportunities.

Mr. Yang Ming-Hsiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer concluded: "The significant rebound appeared in the global economy in 2021 driving the increase in demand for semiconductor products in downstream fields such as communication, information, consumer electronics, industry and automotive electronics. Under the limited growth on supply, the expanding growth on demand and tremendous inventory replenishment, it is expected that the tension on global semiconductor demand and supply in general will continue throughout 2021, while the shortage of some products will continue until 2022 or even 2023. Looking forward to the post-epidemic era, how enterprises realise operational resilience and innovation transformation will be the key to success of the semiconductor industry in the future. The Group will increase its efforts in talent exploration, strengthen its innovation and R & D capabilities, and improve the core competitiveness of the Group to further expand market share and create long-term value for shareholders."