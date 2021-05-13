Genes Tech Group Announces 2021 Q1 Results, Total revenue increased by 7.14% to approximately NTD413.74 million

Successfully gained increasing international orders , revenue from its business in Singapore, Korea and Japan surged by approximately 1 time

Q 1 Results Highlights

The total revenue increased by approximately 7.14% to NTD413.74 million

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately NTD30.76 million

Revenue from the trading of SME and parts increased by approximately 22.37% to approximately NTD 125 .75 million

HONG KONG, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd ("Genes Tech Group" of "The Group", Stock Code: 8257.HK) announces its Q1 results for the three months ended 31 March 2021 ("During the period"). During the period, the Group recorded the total revenue of approximately NTD413.74 million, representing an increase of approximately 7.14% as compared to the corresponding period last year. Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately NTD30.76 million. Basic earnings per share were NTD3.12 cents.

During the period, revenue from the turnkey solutions amounted to approximately NTD287.99 million, accounting for approximately 69.61% of the Group's total revenue. Turnkey solutions were still the major revenue source for the Group. The revenue from trading of SME and parts amounted to approximately NTD125.75 million, representing an increase of approximately 22.37% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, accounting for approximately 30.39% of the Group's total revenue. During the period under review, revenue from the domestic business in Taiwan accounted for approximately 58.49% of the Group's total revenue. The Group seized market opportunities and actively explored and consolidated the good and close cooperative relationship with existing international customers, which in turn contributed to the increase of revenue from the Group's business in Singapore, Korea and Japan by approximately 101.61% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, accounting for approximately 16.98% of the Group's total revenue.

Benefiting from the substantial increase in the demand side for the semiconductor industry, the global semiconductor market is entering a high-speed growth period. It is expected that the global industrial trend of 5G and high performance computing (HPC) in the coming few years will drive strong demands for semiconductors. At the same time, major semiconductor supplier countries worldwide have realized the importance of keeping its own complete supply chain. Semiconductor has become a strategic material. The United States, Mainland China, the European Union, Japan, Korea and Taiwan have successively introduced semiconductor support policies and invested heavily in the semiconductor industry. The Group will closely monitor the changes in the market environment and adopt proactive and positive response strategies to react prudently and quickly to market changes.

Mr. Yang Ming-Hsiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer concluded: "The global economy is gradually on track for a recovery due to the slowdown of COVID-19 epidemic and the continuous progress of vaccine development and vaccination arrangement of COVID-19. Looking forward to the post-epidemic era, the technological innovations resulting from digital transformation, carbon reduction, smart city and post-5G will continue. Large capacity, high speed, high reliability and low power consumption are essential, and the research and development and advancement of semiconductor technology is particularly critical. The management will strengthen the Group's innovative research and development capabilities and explore new business opportunities to further expand its market share and create long-term shareholder value.

About Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd (Stock Code: 8257.HK)

Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd is turnkey solution provider and exporter of used SME and parts in Taiwan. Since the commencement of its business in 2009, the Group mainly engaged in providing turnkey solution of used SME and parts to its customers and modifying and/or upgrading the semiconductor equipment of its production systems according to customers needs. In addition, the Group is also engaged in the trading of SME and parts. The SME and parts supplied by the Group included furnaces, clean tracks and other related items, which were used at the front-end of the semiconductor manufacturing process, wafer fabrication such as deposition, photoresist coating and development, and these were extensively applied in mobile phones, game consoles, DVD players, automotive sensors and other digital electronic products.