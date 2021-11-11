Genes Tech Group Announces 2021 Q3 Results

Total revenue reached approximately NTD1,190.30 million

Q 3 Results Highlights

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd ("Genes Tech Group" of "The Group", Stock Code: 8257.HK) announces its Q3 results for the nine months ended 30 September 2021 ("During the period"). During the period, the Group recorded the total revenue of approximately NTD1,190.30 million. Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately NTD80.99 million. Basic earnings per share were NTD8.10 cents.

During the period, revenue from the turnkey solutions amounted to approximately NTD771.40 million, accounting for approximately 64.81% of the Group's total revenue. Turnkey solutions were the major revenue source for the Group. The revenue from trading of SME and parts amounted to approximately NTD418.90 million, representing an increase of approximately 18.25% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, accounting for approximately 35.19% of the Group's total revenue. During the period under review, revenue from the domestic business in Taiwan accounted for approximately 55.63% of the Group's total revenue. The Group seized market opportunities and actively explored and consolidated the good and close cooperative relationship with existing international customers, which in turn contributed to the increase of revenue from the Group's business in Singapore, Korea and Japan by approximately 286.48% as compared to the corresponding period of last year, accounting for approximately 12.97% of the Group's total revenue.

Benefiting from long-distance business opportunities, continued strong demand for residential economy, the on-going application of 5G, high performance computing (HPC), Internet of Things ("IoT"), artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and other new technology, new applications in the automotive and industrial markets, as well as the launch of new products by major international consumer electronics manufacturers, the shipment of global terminal electronic products has been driven. Affected by the replenishment of inventory on the demand side, demand and supply of semiconductors continued to be tight, most research institutions have raised their sales forecast of the global semiconductors for 2021.

Meanwhile, the continuous tension of demand and supply of semiconductors has driven many countries to try to develop their capabilities to manufacture semiconductors independently, the previous production pattern of the semiconductor industry has changed. Many countries consider the capability of producing semiconductors in a certain degree a national security. The United State, the European Union, South Korea, Japan, Mainland China, and even Southeast Asia have introduced their supporting policies on developing in semiconductor industry and actively invested in the field of semiconductor industry. The directors believe that this will bring new business opportunities for the business of the Group in the future. We shall closely monitor the changes in market environment and respond prudently and quickly to market changes for development opportunities, aiming at assiduously exploring new business opportunities.

Mr. Yang Ming-Hsiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer concluded: "The global economy is on the way of recovery. Besides, inventories are actively replenished in the semiconductor industry, and the increase in demand for semiconductor products in downstream fields, such as communication, information, consumer electronics, industry and automotive electronics, resulting in the tension of global semiconductor demand and supply in 2021. The shortage of semiconductor chips has become the new normal of the global industry. In response to changes in the market environment, the Group will actively seize the development opportunities, and is committed to taking advantage of the research and development of investment products and technological upgrades to enhance the core competitiveness of the Group and create long-term value for shareholders.

About Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd (Stock Code: 8257.HK)

Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd is turnkey solution provider and exporter of used SME and parts in Taiwan. Since the commencement of its business in 2009, the Group mainly engaged in providing turnkey solution of used SME and parts to its customers and modifying and/or upgrading the semiconductor equipment of its production systems according to customers needs. In addition, the Group is also engaged in the trading of SEM and parts. The SME and parts supplied by the Group included furnaces, clean tracks and other related items, which were used at the front-end of the semiconductor manufacturing process, wafer fabrication such as deposition, photoresist coating and development, and these were extensively applied in mobile phones, game consoles, DVD players, automotive sensors and other digital electronic products.