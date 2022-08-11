Genes Tech Group Announces 2022 Interim Results

Total revenue reached approximately NTD596.62 million

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genes Tech Group Holdings Co. Ltd ("Genes Tech Group" or "The Group", Stock Code: 8257.HK) announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June, 2022 ("During the period"). During the period, the Group recorded the total revenue of approximately NTD596.62 million, Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately NTD70.07 million. Basic earnings per share were NTD7.34 cents.

During the period, revenue from the turnkey solutions amounted to approximately NTD233.73 million, accounting for approximately 39.18% of the Group's total revenue. The revenue from trading of used SME and parts amounted to approximately NTD362.89 million, accounting for approximately 60.82% of the Group's total revenue. During the period under review, revenue from the domestic business in Taiwan accounted for approximately 74.94% of the Group's total revenue.

In the first half of 2022, the imbalance between global supply and demand of semiconductors continues. According to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), although recently the demand for certain electronic products has slowed down slightly due to the impact of the pandemic and rising prices, the high demand for artificial intelligence (AI) related fields and automotive and industrial fields is far more than enough to cover a temporary adjustment in semiconductor demand for electronic products. WSTS expects that the global semiconductor market will grow by 16.3% in 2022 to reach USD646 billion and will continue to grow by 5.1% in 2023. The semiconductor supply chain has been affected by varying degrees by the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic since the beginning of 2022. Nevertheless, according to the Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC), it is expected that the semiconductor industry in Taiwan will outperform the world in 2022 with an output value of NTD4.36 trillion and a growth rate of 17.5%.

Meanwhile, the imbalance between supply and demand of semiconductors due to the COVID-19 pandemic have prompted the restructuring of the global supply chain. The localised deployment of semiconductor industry has become a global trend. According to the International Semiconductor Industry Association (SEMI), it is expected the total global output value of semiconductor manufacturing equipment will reach a record high of USD117.5 billion in 2022, representing an increase of 14.7% as compared to 2021. Among which, Taiwan ranks first with an investment in semiconductor of approximately USD34.0 billion, representing an increase of 52% as compared with 2021. The Group will pay close attention to the changes in the market environment, respond to market changes in a prudent and prompt manner to seize development opportunities, and actively explore market development opportunities. The Group will also strengthen its innovation and R&D capabilities, enhance its core competitiveness, and create long-term shareholder value.

Mr. Yang Ming-Hsiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer concluded: "In general, the global semiconductor market has recently been affected by the changes in terminal demand due to the expected increase in interest rates by the US Federal Reserved System and inflation and the short-term inventory adjustment of certain electronic products, however, benefited from the huge demand in applications including automotive electronics, high performance computing (HPC), Internet of Things ("IoT") and artificial intelligence (AI, the overall development of the semiconductor industry still has considerable growth momentum in the medium and long-term trends. The Group will increase its efforts in talent exploration, strengthen its innovation and R & D capabilities, and improve the core competitiveness of the Group to further expand market share and create long-term value for shareholders.