Genesis Celebrates Official Launch In China, Unveiling Its All-new Vision Of Automotive Luxury To Chinese Consumers

Genesis announced its arrival in China with an extraordinary event, introducing the brand to a new generation of Chinese consumers seeking true distinction in luxury

Athletic Elegance, the distinctive Genesis design philosophy was showcased with an unveiling of the Genesis G80 and Genesis GV80

To deliver the unique Genesis Experience, a new business model will be introduced in China aiming to design authentic relationships with Chinese consumers

SHANGHAI, April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global luxury automotive brand Genesis marked its official entry into China with a spectacular Brand Night held on April 2 at Shanghai's International Cruise Terminal, where Genesis showcased its unique Genesis brand identity, design and experience philosophy. With a stunning drone show titled the "Genesis of Genesis" sweeping over the Bund, Genesis signified its exceptional beginning in the Chinese market.



Genesis performing dazzling drone show, titled with “Genesis of You”

Jaehoon (Jay) Chang, Global Head of Genesis, said, "Today marks the beginning of another audacious chapter for Genesis. The Chinese market serves a critical role in the development of our global business, and we are very excited to present the next generation luxury for China."

"We are excited to showcase our globally recognized products, Genesis G80 and Genesis GV80, known for the highest quality and distinctive design. We are driven by a purpose to design authentic relationships with Chinese consumers. This is our promise and our differentiator in China to deliver meaningful and stress-free experiences," said Markus Henne, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Motor China. "To do that, we will be implementing an all-new business model that will bring our commitments to life."

New Luxury Defined by A Unique Brand Identity and Design Philosophy

Genesis is a brand that aspires to make true positive impact in our customers' lives. With a fresh perspective, Genesis audaciously challenges expectations and brings a progressive attitude in order to build emotional bonds with customers based on new ideas in design and innovation. Genesis also desires to provide customers with a sense of thoughtful hospitality throughout the entire journey. More than an automotive brand, Genesis represents a lifestyle and an experience.

Every Genesis presents an intimate opportunity to explore the extraordinary Genesis vision. The distinctive design of Genesis was showcased through a special Brand Night unveiling of the Genesis G80, its mid-sized luxury sedan, and Genesis GV80, the first SUV in the lineup. Defined by their symbolic Two Lines architecture, both models are the expression of Athletic Elegance, Genesis' design philosophy that achieves the perfect balance between two opposing characteristics: Athleticism and Elegance. Inside the cabin, the Beauty of White Space philosophy is expressed through a harmony of personal space and state-of-the-art technology.

China-tailored Strategy to Provide An All-New Experience

Genesis intends to inspire its customers of what new luxury can be. It addresses what the brand calls Generation Genesis, a generation with bold new perspectives in style and everyday life, whose refined taste in aesthetics and appreciation for distinctive design cultivates resonance with the brand spirit of Genesis. To underline this, Genesis unveiled its brand manifesto at the heart of which sits the "Genesis of You" message-Every touchpoint with Genesis is designed to fuel the confidence of these consumers, as they embark on new beginnings, break boundaries and progress in their every endeavor.

Genesis is establishing an all-new business model for the Chinese market, aiming to design authentic relationships with Generation Genesis and deliver meaningful, stress-free experiences centered on human-touch, convenience, trust and transparency. Genesis will gradually develop its presence in China through an omnichannel approach based on direct sales, supported by trusted agents and online sales.

Furthermore, Genesis will ensure that every person interested in the brand receives the best one-to-one experience from a dedicated companion with the introduction of the Genesis Partner Concept.

A transparent pricing model under the Genesis One Price Promise will be implemented to ensure a unified price across all sales channels. This unique and uncompromising brand experience will be enabled by the Genesis Digital Ecosystem.

Focus on Brand Building and Designing Genesis Experience

An essential part of the Genesis is lifestyle. Aesthetic ambition with the love for beautiful things are at the core of the brand. That's the reason Genesis is never compromising anything on design and open to collaborate on a variety of canvases, where the Generation Genesis can be naturally met.

One of these forthcoming brand experiences, for instance, will be held in collaboration with the Shanghai Fashion Week, to create an elevated and in-depth exploration of progressive luxury style through world-class fashion concepts. Comprehensive and touchable Genesis Experience will come to life at Genesis Studios, a luxury lifestyle oasis where people can experience our cars, the arts and culture combined with Genesis hospitality. The first of Genesis Studio will soon launch in downtown Shanghai.

Markus Henne, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Motor China, added, "Launching the brand in China represents a significant, perhaps the most important, new chapter in our brand's history. Genesis will focus on brand building in the early stage. We will continue to reveal more highlights of how we plan to appeal to our Chinese audience. I am confident to deliver this promise and invite everyone to be a part of this journey."

About Genesis

Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation. The Genesis brand is one of the highest-ranked brands in the automotive industry by respected, third-party experts including North American Car of the Year, Consumer Reports and J.D. Power and more. For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit https://www.genesis.com.cn