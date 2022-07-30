Genesis Global Network Technology Co., Ltd. officially launched version 2.0 of the Marketing Assistant System App, creating a win-win ecology for all three parties

—

Recently, Genesis Global Network Technology Co., Ltd. officially launched the version 2.0 of the Marketing Assistant System App, creating a win-win ecology for the platform, businesses and consumers, helping e-commerce platform products to increase brand exposure and better access to users.

In January 2021, Genesis Global officially put forward the service e-commerce concept of the Marketing Assistant System App, and officially launched the test version 1.0 in January 2022, implanted the function of cloud matching system, and officially launched version 2.0 in June this year.

After 6 months, Amazon has more than 500,000 businesses stationed in Genesis Marketing APP. The APP also signs protection contracts with some famous brands big field, enabling every user on the APP not to have a shortage of orders.

UK Genesis Global Network Technology Co., Ltd. is a network technology company dedicated to software development, technology innovation and application, technology export and service and other related fields. The Marketing Assistant System App is a triple combination of network of people, Internet of things, Internet, integrating the application of 5G, artificial intelligence, big data cloud intelligent system. The business modules cover online shopping, social e-commerce, live streaming, online education, knowledge payment and other fast-growing industries, forming an ecosystem and creating a business closed loop.

The core concept of Genesis Global Marketing Assistant App.

It follows the law of two or eight in the product world, that is, 80% of the products create 20% of the performance and 20% of the products create 80% of the performance. There is a similar distribution among sellers, with 80% of small and medium-sized sellers accounting for 20% of the market share and 20% of excellent and large sellers accounting for 80% of the market share. Small and medium-sized sellers are far inferior to large and excellent ones in terms of capital, talent, technology, and even technicalization. Genesis Global Marketing Assistant App provides businesses with marketing tools, reduces marketing costs, and gives intermediate profits to users, achieving a win-win situation for all three parties.

Genesis Global proposes the company’s philosophy: all global economies are contributed by consumers, who should get rights and benefits based on the value of their contributions, that is, the rights and benefits of consumption. Consumers create value and wealth for companies, but they do not participate in the distribution of the total value of the company. Genesis Global is committed to introducing a revolutionary way to break the traditional way of consumption, calling on global companies to allocate part of the total value of the company to consumers.

Businesses assist users to purchase goods by using the Marketing Assistant System App. By doing so, the ranking of online products, the sales and the credit are all improved. Amazon online e-commerce businesses can get a better search ranking in the platform. For example, users choose to search by “sales search” when searching on the platform, because the higher sales is more likely to be seen by users, so as to achieve brand exposure.

Commission from the e-commerce company is issued when the task is completed every day

As a promoter of Genesis Marketing Assistant App, you will also get commission for helping the business to complete the sales tasks. The platform sets six areas according to the price of different goods. Users can get 0.6% to 1.2% commission on the completion of each task and then withdraw at any time.

In the future, Genesis Marketing Assistant APP will also cooperate with other famous websites such as eBay, AliExpress, Wish, Zalora, Shopee, etc. By the cloud intelligent system service, rapid matching and order placement will be come true. The platform will also feed users reasonable commission and profit to achieve a win-win situation for all three parties.

