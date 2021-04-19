Genesis Premieres the First Electric Vehicle at Auto Shanghai 2021

Genesis has made its first appearance at the Auto Shanghai.

The Genesis Electrified G80 makes its global debut at Auto Shanghai 2021, marking the beginning of a new era of electrification.

The Electrified G80, the perfect balance of Athletic Elegance building on the heritage of the G80, creating a new standard for luxury electric sedan.

The Asia premiere of the Genesis X Concept showcases Genesis' vision for the future of sustainable luxury design.

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global luxury automotive brand Genesis officially introduced its first electric vehicle, the electric model of the G80 (hereafter, Electrified G80) to the global market at the 2021 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (hereafter, Auto Shanghai 2021), which took place at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center. The occasion marked Genesis' first appearance at Auto Shanghai.

In addition to debuting the Electrified G80, Genesis presented the Genesis X Concept, an EV-based Gran Turismo (GT) concept car, to the Asian market for the first time, marking the beginning of a new journey towards electrification.

At the event, the brand's global and Chinese market strategies were introduced, and the Electrified G80 and the Genesis X Concept were unveiled.

"Today is very special because it represents a variety of firsts for the Genesis brand. Not only because this is Genesis' very first appearance at the Auto Shanghai, but it is also the first time we are unveiling a new product outside of Korea," said Jaehoon (Jay) Chang, Global Head of the Genesis brand. "The Electrified G80, the perfect balance of athleticism and elegance, marks the beginning of our journey into the EV market, representing Genesis in the era of electrification."

Genesis' First EV Model

The Electrified G80 is Genesis' first EV model, presenting a new standard for luxury electric sedans. It builds on the heritage of the G80 with its perfect balance of Athletic Elegance, while also offering customers much more value with its electric powertrain.

The Electrified G80 represents the perfect balance of Athletic Elegance, offering a luxurious and sophisticated driving atmosphere.

Based on the NEDC standard, the estimated maximum range per charge is more than 500km. (Based on the Korean EV certification system, the estimated number is 427 km) while 350kW rapid charging enables the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes.

The Electrified G80 is available only as an AWD (All-Wheel Drive). It delivers powerful performance with 272kW and 700Nm torque, by applying motors with 136kW and 350Nm at maximum to the front and rear wheels. This allows for dynamic driving, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph just in 4.9 seconds. (sports mode, result from Genesis R&D Center)

The Disconnector Actuator System (DAS) can also automatically connect or disconnect the motor and drive shaft based on various driving conditions, including vehicle speed and driving mode, enabling seamless switching between 2WD and AWD to reduce unnecessary power loss and increase efficiency.

The Electrified G80 features a 400V/800V multi rapid charging system, allowing customers to use various charging infrastructures. Its driving motor and inverter can boost the level of voltage from 400V to 800V – a more optimized level for the system – for more stable charging. Customers can not only use the 800V rapid charging system without an additional converter, but a 400V charger as well.

The Electrified G80 also provides V2L (Vehicle to Load) feature that enables customers to use electric power of 3.6kW, which is higher than the level used by an average household, making it possible to use electric appliances conveniently outside of the vehicle.

In order to ensure a comfortable driving experience, Genesis equipped the vehicle with ANC-R (Active Noise Control-Road; formerly known as RANC). It reduces the level of noise significantly by measuring and analyzing road noises with four sensors and six microphones inside the vehicle, and by simultaneously creating sounds at opposite phase. The Preview Electronic Control Suspension (Pre-view ECS), suspension which can be controlled by information supplied through the front camera and navigation system, also helps to create the optimum driving experience.

The design inherits the G80's design character - 'Athletic Elegance' and 'Beauty of White Space' for the exterior and interior, as well we various elements that differentiate high-end EV sedans.

The Genesis signature Crest Grille evolves into an aerodynamic crest featuring an inverted G-Matrix pattern that emphasizes the G80 EV's mission for sustainability. The charging door is located in the grille's upper right corner and is invisible when closed. Inside the charging door, Two Lines chrome design has also been applied, highlighting its design identity and consistency.

The Electrified G80 also features various latest technologies that emphasize sustainability. The solar roof integrated in the roofline can generate electricity using sunlight with a solar panel that increases energy efficiency.

The vehicle also features various natural and recycled materials in its interior, including leather that utilizes natural dye in the seats, console and rear seat armrests. In addition, an eco-friendly 'forged wood' garnish for electric vehicles, which is made from recycled pieces of wood from the furniture manufacturing process, as well as environmentally friendly fabric made from recycled PET have also been applied.

Genesis will provide exclusive color options for the Electrified G80, including the Matira Blue (exterior) and the Dark Green Two-tone (interior).

Electrification is one of the key strategies for Genesis as it aims to design and provide new experiences for customers with its luxury EV models. Genesis initiates its electrification with its Electrified G80 model and will continue to drive innovation in this area with additional EV models to come.

Genesis X Concept's Asian Premiere

Genesis also presented the Genesis X Concept at Auto Shanghai for the first time in Asia. The brand's fifth concept car, unveiled online on March 31, 2021, epitomizes its new take on sustainable luxury car design and embodies the essential elements that it pursues in its designs. The name 'Genesis X' is a combination of Genesis and the letter X, which symbolizes a "hidden hero."

Genesis X Concept maximizes use of the Genesis' signature, Two Lines design, throughout the interior and exterior, including electric charging devices, capturing the design language of future Genesis models.

The front of the Genesis X features a low, yet broad silhouette thanks to the combination of the shield-shaped Crest Grille, which represents the brand's inherent dignity and pride, and the two-lined headlamps, which cut through the wheel arch.

Inspired by the Beauty of White Space, the Genesis X Concept's interior features a driver-oriented design with a cockpit that surrounds the driver with all operating systems and displays.

In addition, the Free-Form display, which manages various functions such as clusters, navigation and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems, and the Crystal Sphere Electronic Shift Lever, which integrates driving mode settings, add a high-tech atmosphere to the interior.

Genesis Drives Its Market Entry Into China

Almost six years old, Genesis is a relatively young brand, but that has allowed the brand to be more audacious and push boundaries. The result is in sync with the values of Generation Genesis - a new generation of vibrant consumers in China.

"The world premiere of the first ever electric vehicle of Genesis here in Shanghai shows our strong dedication and commitment to the Chinese market," said Markus Henne, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Motor China. "It takes confidence to create something new. In China, we see this spirit everywhere. Genesis will strive to build authentic relationships with Chinese customers through a new China-tailored business model."

During the press conference at Auto Shanghai, the pre-order of Genesis G80 and Genesis GV80 was kicked off and a new China-tailored business model was introduced to allow the brand to meet the Generation Genesis where they are, which is through an omnichannel approach based on direct sales, supported by trusted agents and online sales.

At Auto Shanghai 2021, Genesis exhibited a total of eight key models, including the Electrified G80, the Genesis X, two G80s, and four GV80s.

Meanwhile, Genesis plans to actively penetrate the Chinese market with various vehicles and content. Recently, Genesis hosted a series of events to mark its official launch into China. On April 2, the brand held a Genesis Brand Night at Shanghai's International Cruise Terminal, signaled the brand's launch in China.

Genesis also collaborated with Shanghai Fashion Week, offering an elevated and in-depth exploration of progressive luxury style through world-class fashion concepts. On April 8, it opened its first Genesis Studio in China in the center of Shanghai, which completely embodies its customer-centric mindset and allows guests to immerse themselves in the entirety of the brand experience. Its second brand experience space will open in Chengdu in May. [END]

About Genesis

Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation. Established in November 2015 and headquartered in South Korea, Genesis has entered overseas markets such as the US, Canada, Australia, Russia and the Middle East. Genesis is one of the highest-ranked brands in the automotive industry by respected third-party experts such as North American Car of the Year and Consumer Reports, and has been chosen as the best luxury brand by J.D. Power for four consecutive years.

In April 2021, Genesis made its official entry into China with an all-new business model to design authentic relationships with customers, based on direct sales and delivering meaningful, stress-free experience centered on human-touch, convenience, trust and transparency. Genesis has now launched Genesis G80 and Genesis GV80 in the Chinese market. For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com.cn