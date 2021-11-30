Genesys Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Providing a Complete Digital Experience with Its Cloud Services and Solutions

The Cloud Customer Experience Platform helps businesses connect with customers through omnichannel capabilities such as voice and social media channels

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the Latin American Cloud Contact Center Solutions Market, it recognizes Genesys with the 2021 Latin America Cloud Contact Center Company of the Year Award. The cloud service and solution gives businesses access to self-service boards, voice, bots, social media, email, and asynchronous channels such as the preferred WhatsApp in the region to connect with their customers. The platform caters to the short-, medium-, and long-term needs and concerns of local service providers, local companies, and resellers.



Genesys's Cloud CX platform guides customers throughout their relationship, built around outcomes and solutions instead of just transactions. The three-tier platform allows customers the flexibility to choose a specific functionality level that meets their unique needs. The solution integrates information across business systems and channels such as customer relationship management, connecting dots to deliver a highly personalized experience throughout a curated customer journey. The platform integrates multiple partners to consolidate and share data, making it easy to connect systems and leverage insights for a personalized customer experience. Companies use the platform to deploy quickly on the cloud and start using the range of capabilities available without adding on professional services.

Nick Baugh, an industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan, explains, "In addition to the omnichannel and personalization capabilities, the Genesys Cloud CX platform supports employees across engagement management, quality compliance, and resource management. It also supports employees, as the platform serves up prescriptive options to the agent to achieve the best outcome for the customer."

The platform drives personalization and digital value to boost digital customer experience and agent capabilities. The model continuously uses the power of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) to listen, learn, understand, predict, and act. As a result, the platform understands the context of customers, predicts their journey, and augments their experience with a human touch and personalization at every interaction point. Omnichannel customer interactions use diverse data to anticipate customers' behavior and desired outcomes and direct the next best action for predictive routing to a voice bot, chat, or a live agent. Customers can quickly solve issues as they arise using the available multi-options, predictive actions, and relevant information.

According to Frost & Sullivan's research director Juan Gonzalez, "As the pandemic disrupted business operations and forced contact centers to adapt, Genesys proved the foresight of its bet on cloud services and digital transformation and the capabilities to help contact centers innovate customer-centric experiences and incorporate empathy into each interaction."

Open opportunities, regional peerless experiences, and innovations in scalability, reliability, and flexibility deliver unmatched customer experience, remarkable performance, and sustainable success. With a complete digital experience vision, the robust platform earns Genesys the 2021 Latin America Company of the Year Award in the cloud contact center solutions industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

