Genesys Bolsters Asia Pacific Presence with New Appointments to its Regional Leadership Team Amid Robust Business Momentum in the Region

SINGAPORE, Sep 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Genesys(R), a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, today announced the appointments of Assaf Tarnopolsky, Senior Vice President and General Manager, APAC, and Stephen Hamill, Vice President, ASEAN and South Asia, to the Asia Pacific leadership team. Gwilym Funnell, who previously led Genesys in Asia Pacific, transitions to a global appointment as Head of Strategic Growth.

The appointments of Tarnopolsky and Hamill reaffirm the importance of Asia Pacific as a growth market for Genesys. Based in Singapore, Tarnopolsky will lead the APAC region to drive cloud business momentum which experienced strong growth in the fiscal year 2021. He brings more than 25 years of leadership experience to the role, including most recently as Director of Marketing Solutions - Southeast Asia, North Asia, Japan at LinkedIn. During his time at the company, he was a core member of the APAC leadership team and drove significant growth for LinkedIn's advertising business in Asia. His past media and technology career highlights also include serving as CEO of tech-news start-up Tecca.com, VP at Sony Pictures, and Director of International business development at mobile-media pioneer, MobiTV.



Also based in Singapore, Hamill is responsible for business strategy and sales with a focus on accelerating the growth of Genesys in ASEAN and South Asia, home to some of the world's largest and fastest growing internet companies. Hamill possesses more than two decades of expertise, having held senior leadership roles in APAC with technology firms such as Oracle and Adobe.



With customer loyalty and retention at the top of mind for organisations in APAC, customer experience (CX) has become a business imperative in the new world order. Companies now need to pivot their strategies to deliver empathetic experiences that create meaningful customer value.



"The importance of creating positive and personalised customer and employee outcomes have become non-negotiable for organisations. Contact centres of today have become 'experience centres' that are at the frontline of driving real-time proactive and predictive experiences. I look forward to being a part of Genesys at a pivotal point in its journey to assist businesses in their digital transformation journey," said Assaf Tarnopolsky, Senior Vice President and General Manager, APAC, Genesys.



This paradigm shift in favour of CX has seen Genesys conclude 1H 2021 on a robust note, with its APAC based operations contributing to the company's growth during the period. The company has major customers in the region such as IKEA, Micare, Malaysia Expatriate Talent Service Centre (MYXpats), QNET, Security Bank and Tonik.



"With organisations turning to digitalisation as a business amplifier in the post-pandemic reality, we foresee CX will be key to companies remaining relevant, especially in the fast-growing economies of ASEAN. Continuing its commitment to the region, Genesys has deeply invested in talent, resources and innovation in key Asian markets. We help organisations leverage digital platforms and cloud, and AI for serving their customers' CX needs. I am thrilled to be driving the next chapter of growth for Genesys and look forward to deepening our presence across the region," said Stephen Hamill, Vice President, ASEAN and South Asia, Genesys.



The appointments of Tarnopolsky and Hamill come on the back of Funnell transitioning to Head of Strategic Growth, based in Sydney. After his success leading the APAC business, Funnell will step into a newly created global role where he is responsible for identifying new opportunities for Genesys to expand across new market segments as well as establish strategic partnerships.



Genesys Executive Vice President for Global Sales and Field operations, ML Maco, said, "Customer experience has become a strategic differentiator as companies adopt cloud and digital technologies to meet customers' evolving expectations, especially post-pandemic. I am confident that with Genesys, they have the platform to transform a customer interaction into an empathetic customer experience. The leadership of Assaf and Stephen will help APAC businesses realise the value of the vision we call Experience as a Service."



Genesys Announces First Half Fiscal Year 2022 Cloud Business Growth:



About Genesys



Every year, Genesys orchestrates more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a ServiceSM, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit



(C) 2021 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud, Genesys Cloud CX, Genesys Engage, Genesys Multicloud CX, Genesys DX and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.



Contacts



Manali Pattnaik, Senior Public Relations Manager - APAC, Genesys

E:

T: +65 8321 7924



Tan Yanchang

PRecious Communications for Genesys

E:

T: +65 6303 0567



