Genetec Lands Multi-Year Changi Airport Group Security Upgrade Project

SINGAPORE, Feb. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore’s Changi Airport Group, one of the most innovative and technologically advanced airports in the world, has selected Genetec, Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions to enhance and upgrade its security system.

The three-year project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, will see Genetec™ Security Center, a unified security platform that blends IP security systems within a single intuitive interface, underpinning the airport’s security operations, with a specific focus on the video surveillance system across its terminals. The contract was awarded to Genetec following a rigorous competitive tender process.

“Increasingly, our airport customers are understanding the deep business insights Security Center is capable of delivering, its ability to inform and create value for multiple areas of an airport business operation, and improve the overall passenger and employee experience,” said Giovanni Taccori, Commercial Lead Transportation, APAC at Genetec, Inc.

