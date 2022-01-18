Genetech Biotechnology Launches Four Exclusive Promo Bundles For Citrea In Celebration Of Chinese New Year

Half the price deals for Prosperity Bundle, Pampering Duo, CNY (Clean New Year) Pair and Abundance Combo, for a limited time only

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetech Biotechnology, the exclusive distributor of Citrea, launches four exclusive promo bundles to celebrate Chinese New Year. The four bundle sets, The Prosperity Bundle, The Pampering Duo, CNY (Clean New Year) Pair, and the Abundance Duo were carefully selected to create the perfect skin-care bundles at very affordable prices for a limited time only.

The Prosperity Bundle is a set of four signature Citrea products to provide your skin with prosperous care and nourishment to welcome the Year of the Tiger. The set includes Citrea Lemon Myrtle Organic Moisture Mist, Citrea Lemon Myrtle Organic Hand Cream, Citrea Lemon Myrtle Natural Hand Sanitizer, Citrea Lemon Myrtle Natural Face Soap and a free foaming net. The Prosperity Bundle is priced at S$68.80, with a discount of 57.9% from the total price of all four Citrea products included in the bundle.

The Pampering Duo includes Citrea Lemon Myrtle Organic Moisture Mist and Citrea Lemon Myrtle Organic Hand Cream, perfectly paired to pamper yourself. It is available for only S$50.00, at 50% discount from its total price.

Celebrate a "Clean New Year" with the CNY Pair which includes Citrea Lemon Myrtle Natural Hand Sanitizer, Citrea Lemon Myrtle Natural Face Soap and a free foaming net. Priced at S$32.00, at 50.2% off, the CNY Pair will keep you clean and fresh at the beginning and throughout the year.

The Abundance Combo includes Citrea Lemon Myrtle Natural Hand Sanitizer and Citrea Lemon Myrtle Organic Hand Cream. Now available at S$30.00, with a discount of 48.8%, this power combo is paired to keep your hands clean and nourished with an abundant scent of refreshing lemon myrtle.

Citrea was introduced in Japan in May 2021 and has quickly gained a following amongst millennials for its all-natural and environmentally-friendly products. Citrea products are made of up to 99.9% of natural and organic ingredients, adopt eco-friendly packaging and are not tested on animals. Since its launch in Singapore on September 2021, Citrea, has gained a warm reception in the country's skincare segment.

Lemon Myrtle, the key ingredient to Citrea products, is widely used for its medicinal properties and as a flavouring for consumable products. Also known as Sweet Verbena or "the gift of nature", Lemon Myrtle has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory properties and is rich in citral, polyphenols and other anti-oxidants which makes it a powerful, all-natural ingredient for Citrea's high-quality, skincare products.

Citrea is available in Singapore exclusively on Lazada and Shopee. Follow Citrea and get 12% off voucher for use on Citrea products[1]

About Genetech Biotechnology

With a vision of being Asia's leading innovator and conscious provider of cutting-edge health products, Genetech aspires to assist people and pets to live their life fully and naturally. To deliver an Eco-Friendly and sustainable brand to consumers, Genetech partners with Australian Native Products, the largest grower and exporter of lemon myrtle in the world which practice zero-waste and ecological farming, to achieve sustainability and managing biodiversity of plantation. With up to 99.9% natural ingredients used in their products and the partnership with Japanese manufacturer to formulate cosmetic products, what will be avail to consumers will be a range of safe, effective, and enchanting natural organic cosmetic products that are manufactured with socially responsible and sustainable practices.