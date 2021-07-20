GenFleet Therapeutics and Insilico Medicine Announce Strategic Partnership

SHANGHAI, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenFleet Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on cutting-edge therapies in oncology and immunology, and Insilico Medicine, an industry leader in end-to-end artificial intelligence for target discovery, small molecule chemistry, and clinical development, announced to reach strategic partnership in advancing development of novel therapies today.

The agreement outlines a constructive framework where GenFleet will synergize its own R&D systems with Insilico's end-to-end AI-powered drug discovery platform, with a view to jointly addressing significant unmet medical needs and tackling novel & difficult targets in cancer therapeutics.

In collaboration with Insilico's AI-powered identification methods, GenFleet will enhance the exploration of the dynamic structure-activity relationship between target proteins and drug molecules through virtual structure research to develop highly selective inhibitors and deliver targeted therapies overcoming drug resistance.

Featuring a competitive pipeline with novel mechanisms, GenFleet has established its comprehensive R&D functions spanning from early discovery to global multi-regional clinical trials. In pursuing targets & indications without proof of concept global-wise, GenFleet has applied latest computational sciences to drug development including DNA-encoded Library screening, computer-aided drug design, digital clinical trial solutions, etc.

Insilico Medicine is a global leader AI-powered drug discovery company. Since 2014, Insilico Medicine developed the AI-powered drug discovery platform consisting of PandaOmics™ AI-powered novel target discovery engine, Chemistry42™ deep generative reinforcement learning system allowing for de-novo design of novel molecules with the desired properties that do not exist in the known chemical space, and InClinico™, which predicts clinical trial outcome. As a pioneer and leader in the industry, Insilico Medicine has built a strong drug discovery and development team, a broad distributed discovery partner network, and initiated multiple internal therapeutic programs.

"GenFleet's portfolio strategy is heavily based on solid technical capabilities, and since its inception, GenFleet has been leveraging such top-notch capabilities world-wide. Through the integration of conventional biotech approaches with emerging technologies such as AI and computational biology, we expect that our R&D capability and efficacy will get a tremendous boost through optimization of target screening, molecular design, real world clinical research, among others. We are very excited to form a collaboration with such leading companies as Insilico, and we look forward to some 'game-changers' out of it," said Qiang Lu, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chairman of Board of GenFleet Therapeutics.

"Through cooperation, GenFleet will reinforce its R&D systems with the AI-powered platform and we are projected to substantially improve the success rate of designing original preclinical candidate compounds in shortened cycle time. GenFleet will continuously employ new tools and techniques to enrich its cutting-edge pipeline and develop life-saving medicines for patients around the globe," said Jiong Lan, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of GenFleet Therapeutics.

"At Insilico we only partner with the companies that have the commitment to innovate using the latest advances in next-generation AI. We are very excited to collaborate with GenFleet, one of the most innovative biotechnology companies in China now working on unleashing the power of world-class artificial intelligence systems to discover and develop cutting-edge therapeutics for the benefits of the patients worldwide," said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder and CEO, Insilico Medicine.

"Embracing cooperation and innovation, Insilico is honored to form partnership with GenFleet who shares with us the commitment to innovative drug development. By analyzing and screening huge volumes of data, Insilico's AI-powered platform boasts unique generation model management and reinforcement learning techniques. We believe our collaboration will provide GenFleet with powerful assistance in its development of transformative therapies," said Feng Ren, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Insilico Medicine.

About GenFleet Therapeutics

Dedicated to serving significant unmet medical needs, GenFleet Therapeutics constructs its R&D platform on the basis of disease biology and translational medicine, and researches into latest biological mechanism of cancer pathways, tumor microenvironment and human immunoregulation. GenFleet's rich and diversified pipeline highlights multiple cutting-edge products with novel mechanisms and global intellectual property rights.

Through years of endeavor, GenFleet has set up industry-leading capabilities and expertise in developing novel drugs - both small molecules and biologics. Its cutting-edge pipeline includes over 10 products, three of which have progressed into clinical stages. As more projects move into late-stage clinical trials, GenFleet is expected to unravel its blueprint of commercialization during the next 3-5 years.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine, an end-to-end artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company，developing artificial intelligence platforms (www.insilico.com/platform/) that utilize deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformer, and other modern machine learning techniques for novel target discovery and generation of novel molecular structures with desired properties. It is developing breakthrough solutions for the discovery and development of innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and aging-related diseases. Since 2014, Insilico Medicine established strategic collaborations with over 30 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic research groups in the United States, Europe, China, Japan and other countries and regions, and launched multiple internal R&D pipelines for novel, difficult and previously undruggable targets. It also established a collaboration with Syngenta to develop and apply AI to sustainable agriculture. Since its inception, the company raised over $300 million from the reputable financial, biotechnology, and information technology investors.

