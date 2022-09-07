Gen.G and Crocs Collaborate to Launch Metaverse Experience within ZEPETO.

Crocs x ZEPETO includes a digital fashion collection and virtual photo and video booth installations – all drawing inspiration from the Classic Clog

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G and Crocs, Inc., a global leader in innovative casual footwear, announce the launch of Crocs x ZEPETO, a new collaboration with the pioneering metaverse app, where users can create hyper-personalized 3D avatars. #CrocsxZEPETO will feature virtual shoes and fashion collections as well as virtual photo and video booth installation – all drawing inspiration from Crocs' iconic Classic Clog.



For the first time, Crocs digital shoes and apparel will be available for purchase, marking the brand's expansion into virtual economies. The collection features 10 items comprising both shoes and apparel, with the Classic Spray Dye Clog, Crush Clog and Crush Sandal from Crocs' latest summer collection, which recently launched in physical stores, allowing users to style both their 3D avatars and themselves. The collection also includes fashion apparel designed exclusively for the Crocs x ZEPETO experience.

The #CrocsXZEPETO experience will happen in two phases. Phase One will feature a video booth and eight virtual Crocs items, including a Classic Spray Dye Clog, Classic Crush Clog, Classic Crush Sandal, Classic Platform Clog, Classic Slide and two Crocs fashion apparel sets. Phase Two will launch in October and invite users to engage through a photo booth in their new Crocs gear and personalize their avatars with the Crocs Hat.

In addition, users will have the opportunity to test their styling skills by creating outfits and entering the #CrocsxZEPETO Come As You Are UGC Challenge to win a grand prize comprised of an LG gram Laptop, Crocs shoes and Jibbitz Packs, as well as 100 ZEMs to use inside ZEPETO.

The Crocs x ZEPETO campaign will be supported by various influencers such as GDS, Usona, Jinjalim, lenge, Seori, Yeji, and Damhyang. Talent will also show off their styling skills in the UGC photobooth by creating their own ZEPETO avatars.

"It's so exciting to make our first mark into the ZEPETO metaverse with a brand like Crocs; they understand the creativity and individual expression that gamers have." said Gina Chung Lee, CMO of Gen.G.

"Our new partnership with ZEPETO and Gen. G is reflective of our commitment to digital innovation and consumer engagement through a digitally-led social-first lens. Gen.G shares our vision for delivering immersive experiences that reflect the unique DNA of our brand, which is rooted in authentic self-expression." – Tim Malone, Crocs VP Global Integrated Marketing.

Crocs X ZEPETO builds on the brand's recent launches within immersive and augmented reality, gaming, and digital product spaces, including the highly successful "Build Your Life in Color" competition on Minecraft, Crocs partnership with Bitmoji, as well as Saweetie X Crocs virtual store.

About Gen.G

United under #TigerNation, Gen.G's core mission is to help fans and athletes use the power of gaming and esports to get ahead in and beyond the competition. With an emphasis on education, DEI initiatives, and innovative partnerships, Gen.G is a commercial and thought leader, building a global, inclusive and cross-cultural future for gaming. Its unique portfolio of teams includes the Seoul Dynasty (Overwatch League), League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK), the Gen.G & Gen.G Black VALORANT teams, the PUBG Gen.G team, and the NBA2K's Gen.G Tigers (the first non-NBA owned team in the NBA 2K League). Gen.G has also been a major proponent in seamlessly bringing in non-endemic brand partners to the world of gaming and esports, including 1Password, Burberry, Crocs, King's Hawaiian, McDonald's, Mobil1, Procter & Gamble, Toyota, and more. Gen.G also operates the Elite Esports Academy, the world's first fully-integrated academic esports program in Korea. Gen.G's teams, content creators and corporate staff work out of their offices in Los Angeles, Seoul and Shanghai. For more information, visit GenG.gg or follow on Twitter @GenG.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. To learn more about us, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT ZEPETO

ZEPETO is a burgeoning metaverse that enables the next generation to experience a truly personalized identity in the virtual worlds. With over 320 million lifetime users, ZEPETO is the fastest growing avatar platform joined by the World's most popular IP, Brands, Celebrities, and millions of Creators.

ZEPETO is developed by Naver Z Corp. Naver Z Corp was launched in 2018.