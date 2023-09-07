Genie in the Bottle Inc. Expands Global Reach with U.S. Launch of Best-Selling “'I'm Not A Baby” Kids Body Wash and New "Joyful Bath Time Trial Kit"

Transforming Children's Bath Time: Genie the Bottle Inc. Expands its Kids Beauty Range with New Product Launch.

—

Genie the Bottle Inc., a fast-growing cosmetic brand established in 2017, is proud to spotlight its best-selling product: 'I'm Not A Baby' Kids Body Wash with Goat Milk. Specializing in K-Kids Beauty, the brand has successfully opened a brand store on Amazon.com and also established retail locations in countries like Australia and Vietnam. It has also secured European Cosmetic Product Notification Portal (CPNP) certification.

The "I'm Not A Baby" body wash is specifically designed to revolutionize the way parents think about children's skincare. The product is enriched with an intensive triple-hydration effect from three types of hyaluronic acids, ensuring the skin remains moisturized even after showering. It also features three patented ingredients—greenol, blue complex, and anti-sebum-p—that are tailor-made for children's special body care needs.

In addition to its best-selling body wash, the brand is offering a "Joyful Bath Time Trial Kit" that aims to make kids' bath time more enjoyable and convenient. The trial kit includes 40ml each of shampoo, body wash, hair conditioner, and intensive lotion accompanied by an eco-friendly pouch. This kit is perfect for travel and serves as an excellent amenity choice for premium hotels. The "I'm Not A Baby" product line has also achieved an 'excellent' rating from Germany's Dermatest and has been selected as the kids' hotel amenity for the five-star MAYFIELD HOTEL.

Building on its established success in Korea, Genie the Bottle Inc. aims to make a significant impact in the global market for children's skincare products. For inquiries about the "I'm Not A Baby" product line or the "Joyful Bath Time Trial Kit" please contact Genie the Bottle Inc. directly.





Contact Info:

Name: Juyeon Lee

Email: Send Email

Organization: Genie the Bottle Inc.

Phone: 82-10-2039-9629

Website: https://gtbuniverse.com



Release ID: 89106801

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.