Gennix holds steady as CEO and founder, Dean Marjanovic announces its project growth plan for the year 2022

Gennix microlending protocol price held steady at an average of 200% increase in token price since the platform launch on 27th October 2021

—

Chief Executive Officer and founder of Gennix, Dean Marjanovic announces the project's growth plan for 2022. The blockchain micro-lending protocol, Gennix, aims to reduce financial inequality across the globe by enabling access to elements of decentralised finance (DeFi) and allowing users to interact freely with the Gennix decentralised application (DApp). The Gennix token acts as a governance token, where users can make changes to the platform to stay aligned with the crypto narrative.

The Gennix lending platform has opened up new opportunities for traditional borrowers who are new to the crypto space by allowing them to borrow and lend assets directly from and to the protocol. Gennix has made headway in their pursuit to provide easy access to capital for financial shortfalls in small businesses, with a steady increase in users since its inception on 20th August 2021. However, Gennix has plans to upscale its micro-lending project to accommodate enterprise businesses in the future.

The Gennix spokesperson and founder, Dean Marjanovic said, "As the CEO and founder of Gennix, I am committed to overseeing the development and smooth operation of the Gennix protocol. Gennix offers a platform to make capital easily accessible for the global crypto industry. The team members of Gennix understand the benefit of blockchain and the advantages it brings to investors and economies and wish to add value to the DeFi ecosystem."

In addition to the response, Dean Marjanovic said, "DeFi loans are a crucial financing solution for cash-strapped small business owners. We have seen a tremendous increase of interest for financial support from small business owners and enterprise businesses recovering from the post-pandemic economic crisis for loans on the DeFi platform. The unequal access to capital stifles innovation, which impedes economic growth. Gennix is here to provide a solution."

Dean Marjanovic is the CEO of the Gennix Fund. He has 17 years of professional experience in the financial industry and is recognised as a veteran in the fields of traditional financial markets.

Dean has grown his career as a seasoned entrepreneur and was primarily the head of trading in the traditional financial institutions. Dean has gained tremendous knowledge from analysing economic data and planning risks associated with financial markets. With 17 years, Dean amassed an extensive business network from the various stages of his career, providing valuable insight for the Gennix project.

ABOUT GENNIX

Gennix is a micro-lending platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. The project was designed to promote end-to-end lending and borrowing of digital assets and related financial products such as DeFi staking pools, farming pools, and NFT yield boosters. Gennix understands the requirements to become a dominant entity in the crypto lending space and seeks to maintain and develop the vibrant community behind the Gennix project.

Ultimately, the goal of Gennix is to become an incumbent lending platform and the first choice for both new and existing investors.

