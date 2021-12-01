GenScript and BioComo Join Forces to Accelerate Novel Intranasal SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Development in Japan

TOKYO and SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation ("GenScript", Stock Code: 1548.HK), a leading global biotechnology company, and BioComo Incorporation, a drug discovery venture based in Mie prefecture, Japan, today announces a strategic agreement for joint research and development project on GenScript's cPass™ SARS-CoV-2 Surrogate Virus Neutralization Test (sVNT) Kit as the in vitro neutralization assay of a BC-PIV derived SARS-Cov-2 vaccine. GenScript will be responsible for providing cPass™ sVNT Kit and technical expertise for vaccine evaluation. The two companies are committed to work together to expand sVNT utilities for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development in Japan.

BC-PIV, an innovative non-transmissible viral vector co-developed by BioComo and Mie University, is derived from the recombinant human parainfluenza virus type 2 (hPIV2). BC-PIV, an intranasal vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, induced high levels of neutralizing IgG and mucosal IgA antibodies against the spike protein, completely protected the lungs and virtually complete protection of the nasal turbinates against SARS-CoV-2 challenge in hamsters. The intranasal BC-PIV vaccine can be a promising vaccine candidate to combat SARS-CoV-2 infection/transmission.

Mie University and BioComo has published this latest findings on 17thNov 2021 on the U.S. scientific journal, iScience. The exciting results shown in the animal model indicate the possibility of generating an effective coronavirus nasal vaccine, to combat SARS-CoV-2 infection/transmission, a key differentiator to existing approved vaccines. BC-PIV can be used as booster inoculation to address the waning immunity with in-market vaccines[1]. The inhibition assays in the research were carried out for the interaction between SARS-CoV-2 RBD and hACE2 by using the ELISA method from SARS-CoV-2 surrogate neutralization (cPass™ kit) tests (GenScript)[1]. Currently global competition for nasal spray vaccines is intense to use as the "next-generation vaccine." In the near future, Mie University and Biocomo will enter the next stage investigation to confirm quality and safety, thereafter, Phase I/II clinical trials within one year.

Neutralizing antibodies is one of the key biomarker to determine vaccine efficacy. cPass™ sVNT kit is able to detect functional neutralizing antibodies in vaccinated and post COVID-19 infected individuals without using the traditional laborious, time consuming and complex laboratory procedures. The kit can be performed in most standard laboratories with a short turnaround time (~1hr). It is also adaptable to high throughput and fully automated testing. This makes cPass™ sVNT kit the ideal tool for evaluating vaccine efficacy in high throughput setting. GenScript's cPass™ sVNT Kit is the first commercially available SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Detection Kit and has received provisional authorization by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) Singapore, CE-IVD marking in Europe and emergency use authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Masayuki Fukumura, President of BioComo, Inc., commented, "We are very pleased to have a chance to collaborate with GenScript to accelerate SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development. Our mission is to incubate the technology and the products of the next generation vaccine for the treatment or prevention of infections to help the innovation for people to live longer and healthier. Together with GenScript, we strive to develop the novel intranasal SARS-CoV-2 corona vaccine and make every effort to deliver this vaccine to everyone as promptly as possible.

"We are delighted to collaborate with BioComo to accelerate the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development. GenScript is dedicated to provide different cutting-edge products and apply proprietary technology in various fields to accelerate global research and development efforts. With BioComo's extensive experiences and proven track records of vaccines development and clinical studies, our partnership will allow us to work with clients' world-class experts and leverage our integrated services in life sciences research. We hope that the BC-PIV SARS-CoV-2 vaccine will be successful and bring benefits to the public soon," said Johnson Wang, President in Asia Pacific Region at GenScript.

1. Ohtsuka et al., Non-propagative human parainfluenza virus type 2 nasal vaccine robustly protects the upper and lower airways against SARS-CoV-2, iScience (2021) https://doi.org/10.1016/j.isci.2021.103379

About BioComo

BioComo, a biotech company founded at Mie Prefecture Japan in May 2008, is developing cutting-edge technology platforms for creating the novel and predominant vaccine carriers and adjuvants to enhance immunity in collaboration with the Microbiology and Molecular Genetics Department of Mie University. They have already succeeded in the development of highly efficacious and state-of-the art vaccine carrier and novel adjuvant candidates. Their technology will be applied to the production of the next generation vaccines for the prevention of infections such as RS virus, Ebola virus, Influenza virus, and SARS-CoV-2. It will also enable faster and cost-effective production of those vaccines. BC-PIV is the core platform technology which was named after the corporate name, BioComo, and the leading vaccine carrier which is derived from the recombinant human parainfluenza virus 2 (hPIV2) vectors. BioComo is dedicated to inventing new vaccines for both global infection threats as well as malignant tumors.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms including the life science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the global cell therapy platform and the industrial synthesis biological product platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands and Ireland. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient and reliable services and products for over 100,000 customers.

As of June 30, 2021, GenScript Biotech had more than 4500 employees globally, over 40% of whom hold master's and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript Biotech owns a number of intellectual property rights, including over 160 patents, over 600 pending patent applications and great numbers of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of "making people and nature healthier through biotechnology", GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of June 30, 2021, GenScript Biotech's services and products have been cited by 64,700 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide.

