GenScript Biotech Collaborates with Singapore Institute of Technology on Talent Development and Applied Research Projects

Singapore, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation ("GenScript", Stock Code: 1548.HK) and the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to develop Continuing Education and Training (CET), work-study degree programmes and explore applied research project opportunities. This partnership allows students from SIT to gain global exposure in biotechnology and equip them with industry-relevant skills.

Under the agreement, GenScript will provide internship, full-time employment, industry networking and field service project opportunities for SIT students across several disciplines. As a global biotechnology company, GenScript will leverage its extensive network and deep expertise to provide SIT students with opportunities to gain solid real-world experience. Through the collaboration, SIT students will gain opportunities to work in GenScript China or Singapore, allowing them to gain a greater understanding of the global biotechnology industry, and develop effective interpersonal skills and behaviours to work in a cross-cultural setting. SIT students will also have opportunities to network and establish professional contacts within the sector, and emerge industry-ready when they graduate.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at GenScript Biotech's Singapore office and was attended by key representatives from both GenScript and SIT.

The MOU signing ceremony was represented by (from left): Dr Yanfeng Li, Head of Singapore Production Operation Department, GenScript; Ms Hui Wang, COE Head of Human Resource Department, GenScript; and Mr Bernard Nee, Vice President (Industry & Community), SIT.

Mr. Bernard Nee, Vice President (Industry & Community), SIT said, "As Singapore's University of Applied Learning, our applied learning pedagogy embraces experiential and authentic learning. We are appreciative of the partnership with GenScript that will support SIT to produce talents who are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skill sets to deliver positive impact and value within the biotechnology innovation ecosystem. Our students will benefit from the work attachments, employment, industry networking, and field service project opportunities that GenScript provides."

Ms. Hui Wang, COE Head of Human Resources Department, GenScript, said, "As a global biotechnology company, GenScript puts significant importance to the acquisition and development of talents by encouraging and implementing academy-industry cooperation. With the dual system, we aim to develop talents with highly skilled technology to improve the company's core competence and meet future needs."

GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms including the life science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the global cell therapy platform and the industrial synthesis biological product platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech's business operations span over 140 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands and Ireland. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient and reliable services and products for over 180,000 customers.

As of December 31, 2021, GenScript Biotech had more than 5,200 employees globally, over 40% of whom hold master's and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript Biotech owns a number of intellectual property rights, including over 180 patents, over 670 pending patent applications and great numbers of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of "making people and nature healthier through biotechnology", GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of December 31, 2021, 65,600 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide have cited GenScript Biotech's services and products.

For more information, please visit GenScript Biotech's official website

https://www.genscript.com.

About the Singapore Institute of Technology

The Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) is Singapore's first University of Applied Learning, offering specialised degree programmes that prepare its graduates to be work-ready professionals. With a mission to develop individuals and innovate with industry to impact the economy and society in meaningful ways, SIT aims to also be a leader in innovative workplace learning and applied research.

The University's unique pedagogy integrates work and study, embracing authentic learning in a real-world environment through collaborations with key strategic partners. Its focus on applied research with business impact is aimed at helping industry innovate and grow. The University's centralised campus in Punggol, when ready in 2024, will feature a fit-for-purpose campus within the larger Punggol Digital District, where academia and industry will be tightly integrated with the community.

For more information, visit www.SingaporeTech.edu.sg.