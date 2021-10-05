GenScript establishes Korean legal entity and accelerates sales activities

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript, a global biotech company, recently completed the establishment of a legal entity called "GenScript Biotech Korea Ltd." and began to strengthen its sales activities in Korea in earnest.

GenScript Biotech Korea Ltd. has built a nest at IKP (Invest Korea Plaza) in Heolleung-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul. The main purpose of the establishment of the company is to support Korean customers in the research and development, importation, marketing, and distribution of reagent products and life science technology service.

GenScript was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands and Ireland. GenScript provides premium, convenient and reliable services and products for over 100,000 customers.

Through the development of various technologies, such as advances in cell therapy and creation of a customizable CRO solutions platform, GenScript has established itself as a global leader in biotechnology. In 2019, the business field was expanded from the existing CRO business to biopharmaceutical CDMO services, through GenScript ProBio, which is establishing partnerships with a series of biotech companies in Korea.

In this regard, Yuyu Hu, Head of Business Development Korea has said, "We expect the establishment of a Korean legal entity to spur sales activities and strengthen our Korean business in earnest."

