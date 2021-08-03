GenScript Joins Forces with Allozymes by Providing Smart Libraries Construction for Precision Protein Engineering

SINGAPORE, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) today announced a collaboration with Allozymes, a synthetic biology company transforming ingredient manufacturing by unlocking protein engineering potential through groundbreaking technologies. In this partnership, GenScript will provide the mutant libraries construction to Allozymes for their downstream applications across various industries including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food & beverage.

Under the agreement, GenScript will leverage strong expertise in de novo gene synthesis capabilities and with the cutting-edge semiconductor-based oligo synthesis technology to offer precise control over each synthesized variant to achieve a diverse and fully covered mutant library with unbiased distribution. This precise and rational approach can save valuable target screening time, speed up discovery workflow and reduce overall downstream expenses. Together with Allozymes's patented screening platform, this partnership is expected to achieve significant breakthroughs in protein engineering research.

"At Allozymes we are building the next generation of protein engineering platform, the fastest in kind, placed at heart of Asia, Singapore. The partnership with GenScript will accelerate our path and move us forward to reach our goal faster," said Dr. Peyman Salehian, CEO and co-founder of Allozymes.

"As one of the key solutions providers in the global life science industry, GenScript is committed to supporting our partners in developing the Singapore bio-industry. Since our Asia Pacific office establishment, we have provided tailored support to the local researchers and acquired new clients, Allozymes is one of them. Our proprietary technologies in gene synthesis complements Allozymes's cutting edge patented platform to help researchers in synthetic biology development," said Ms. Dawn Lee, SEA Sales Director from GenScript.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Built upon its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript is divided into four major platforms including the life science contract research organization (CRO) platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the global cell therapy platform and the industrial synthesis biological product platform.

GenScript was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands and Ireland. GenScript provides premium, convenient and reliable products and services for over 100,000 customers.

As of December 31, 2020, GenScript had more than 4600 employees globally, over 39% of whom hold master's and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript owns a number of intellectual property rights and trade secrets, including 146 patents and 517 pending patent applications.

Driven by the corporate mission of "making people and nature healthier through biotechnology", GenScript strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of December 31, 2020, GenScript's products or services have been cited by 52,500 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide.

About Allozymes

Founded in 2019, Allozymes is delivering cleaner, greener, sustainably-produced natural ingredients, at scale. Through the power of custom enzymes, we help our partners achieve their objectives for environmentally-responsible biomanufacturing across a wide range of applications, including agri-food, biofuels, pharma, and more. For more information, please visit www.allozymes.com.

