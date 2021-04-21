GenScript ProBio Enters Collaboration with Singapore's Experimental Drug Development Centre to Develop Anti-Fibrosis Therapeutic Antibody Programme

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK)'s biopharmaceutical CDMO segment, GenScript ProBio announced a collaboration with the Experimental Drug Development Centre (EDDC), Singapore's national platform for drug discovery and development, on an anti-fibrosis therapeutic programme to address high unmet medical needs in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

GenScript ProBio and EDDC are committed to the rapid development of novel antibody therapeutics against IPF. This partnership will leverage synergies in the complementary strengths and capabilities from both drug discovery units using their next-generation technologies to accelerate the development of innovative therapeutics, from target ideation to clinical trials. EDDC will combine its proprietary High-throughput Antibody Discovery (HiTAD) platform, a high throughput single B-cell cloning and recombinant antibody generation platform that is differentiated from hybridoma technology, and its experience in both in vitro and in vivo pharmacology; with therapeutic antibody drug discovery capacities from GenScript ProBio, the integrated biologics CDMO segment of GenScript specializing in single B cell, phage display, hybridoma, fully human and bispecific antibody technologies, to facilitate biological drugs from discovery to development and clinical use. Its differentiated single domain antibody discovery and microfluidic antibody discovery platform from multiple animal species enable the identification of rare and diverse biotherapy candidates that have been difficult to find with previously available technology.

Professor Damian O'Connell, Chief Executive Officer of EDDC, Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), said, "We are excited to collaborate with GenScript and leverage our platforms to accelerate the development of new medicines for difficult-to-treat diseases such as IPF. EDDC looks forward to a fruitful public-private partnership with GenScript."

"We're delighted to collaborate with EDDC to accelerate its preclinical therapeutic antibody programme. Innovation Through Collaboration is GenScript ProBio's vision. GenScript ProBio will partner EDDC to expand their innovative antibody research programs. Committed to "providing best-in-class quality to and serving the interests of partners", GenScript ProBio works to expedite pharmaceutical transformation. Through collaboration, we will explore and shape the landscape of the next-generation differentiated immunotherapy for human diseases," said Dr. Brian Min, CEO of GenScript ProBio.

"We are glad to partner with Singapore's national platform of drug discovery and development in aiding the development of new therapies to help the people in need. We are committed to providing high quality research to our partners to best support the development of Singapore's bio-industry," said Dawn Lee, Sales Director of SEA, GenScript.

