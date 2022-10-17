GenScript ProBio Enters Strategic Collaboration with Hibiocy Co. Ltd, the affiliate of Rojukiss International Public Company Limited (KISS) - the leading Thai-based Beauty & Health company, for the development and manufacturing of COVITRAP…

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript ProBio (a global one-stop CDMO from GenScript Group) today announced a strategic collaboration with Hibiocy Co. Ltd., a private corporation based in Bangkok, Thailand, to accelerate a respiratory-care medical device, COVITRAP™ which contains human antibody for Covid-19 inhibiting project.

COVITRAP™ is a nasal spray which is capable of preventing the Covid-19 virus from attaching to the internal surfaces of the nasal cavity, thus reduces the viral load in the cavity. COVITRAP™ was successfully approved by Thai FDA and was officially launched in Thailand market. Hibiocy is working to launch the COVITRAP™ nasal spray device on other countries as well. GenScript ProBio will be the exclusive service partner for the upcoming commercial manufacturing.



Ms. Worrawan Chaikamnerd, CEO at Hibiocy and KISS (left) and Mr. Johnson Wang, President of GenScript Asia Pacific (right)

Both parties are committed to the discovery of human antibody that can bind to the Covid-19 virus and effectively inhibit infections, which is part of the key element in the COVITRAP™ nasal spray device. This partnership will leverage synergies in the complementary strengths and capabilities from both research and discovery units using their next-generation technologies to accelerate the development of innovative and highly effective respiratory-care solutions against Covid-19 virus, from target identification to commercial manufacturing. The COVITRAP™ device will bring benefit to the public by offering extra protection against the Covid-19 virus. Aside from the COVITRAP™ project, both parties are dedicated to set off a future long term collaboration for new product and manufacturing in near future.

GenScript ProBio, a global one-stop CDMO from GenScript Group specializes in single B cell, phage display, hybridoma, fully human and bispecific antibody technologies, commits to facilitate biological drugs from discovery to development and commercial use. Under this agreement, GenScript ProBio will continuously be the exclusive service partner from clinical material manufacturing to commercial manufacturing and provide professional consultation to Hibiocy for future new products. Top priority to access GMP service will be granted to Hibiocy to accelerate the antibody drug development.

"This collaboration with GenScript in this ground-breaking discovery behind the development of innovative respiratory-care medical device with human antibody for inhibiting Covid-19 is critical given the growing concern of Covid-19 impacting daily life as well as unknown long Covid-19 impacts and more uncertain conditions from infections. We believe this discovery and collaboration with GenScript will bring global innovative solution with a bright opportunity for us to protect and save more lives from either getting infected or reinfected from new variances of Covid-19. In the end, this life changing solution will bring back a normal life for everyone." Ms. Worrawan Chaikamnerd, CEO at Hibiocy and KISS said.

"At GenScript, we are resolute in our commitment to advancing human health as part of our mission to save and improve lives," said Mr. Johnson Wang, President of GenScript Asia Pacific. "We believe the Covid-19 nasal spray device represents a promising approach to combating the novel coronavirus pandemic and will bring benefit to the public. This collaboration with Hibiocy brings together two companies dedicated to the fight against Covid-19 to utilize our joint capabilities in complementary and synergistic ways to address this difficult global health challenge."

GenScript ProBio – Biologics CDMO

GenScript ProBio is the subsidiary of GenScript Biotech Corporation, proactively providing end-to-end CDMO service from drug discovery to commercialization with proactive strategies, professional solutions and efficient processes in cell and gene therapy (CGT), vaccine, biologics discovery and antibody protein drug to accelerate drug development for customers. GenScript ProBio has established companies in the United States, the Netherlands, South Korea, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Nanjing and other places to serve global customers, and supported customers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions to obtain more than 30 IND approvals.

GenScript ProBio's total cell and gene therapy solution covers CMC of plasmid and virus for IND filing as well as clinical manufacturing and commercial manufacturing. GenScript ProBio's innovative solutions for biologics discovery and development include therapeutic antibody discovery, antibody engineering and antibody characterization. In biologics development service, GenScript ProBio has built a DNA to GMP material platform, including stable cell line development, host cell license, process development, analytical development to clinical manufacturing, and offer fed-batch and perfusion process to meet the growing needs for antibody and protein drugs. GenScript ProBio has established GMP capacity which meets FDA, EMA and NMPA regulatory requirements.

Toward the mission of "Innovation through Collaboration", GenScript ProBio is committed to helping customers shorten the timeline for the development of biological drugs from discovery to commercialization, significantly lowering R&D costs and building a healthier future.

About Hibiocy Co. Ltd

Hibiocy Co. Ltd is a private corporation based in Bangkok, Thailand, the affiliate of Rojukiss International Public Company Limited (KISS) – the leading Thai-based Beauty & Health company. Hibiocy is established to lead the sourcing, procuring and manufacturing the Anti-COVID nasal spray, trade-name "Vaill COVITRAP", and future new products in healthcare business.

Hibiocy is a newly established organization in Thailand that collaboratively works with key leading partners including Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI), the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, the Faculty of Pharmacy at Silpakorn University and the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) in jointly developed an anti-COVID nasal spray, a ground breaking innovation that fully approved by Thai FDA and commercialized since early October this year.