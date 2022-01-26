GenScript ProBio Initiates a CDMO Contract For Next-Generation CD47 Antibody with InnoBation Bio

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript ProBio, a global biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced on January 26th, 2022 that it entered into a contract with InnoBation Bio to develop and manufacture clinical trial sample substances of an anti-CD47 antibody, which is to be used as an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor (ICI). This contract acts as a sub-contract to the Master Service Agreement which was initiated in 2020.



[Photo of Signing Ceremony] Left - Brian H. Min CEO of GenScript ProBio / Right - Seung Gu Kim CEO of InnoBaton Bio

InnoBation Bio, led by Seung-gu Kim (CEO), is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of biomarkers, Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell therapy agents, and antibody-based anti-cancer therapeutics. Based on this latest agreement with GenScript ProBio, InnoBation Bio is planning to develop a stable cell line for an anti-CD47 antibody production. Anti-CD47 antibodies are next-generation ICI that have received the greatest attention as novel therapeutics.

CD47 is an essential type of protein which protects normal cells in the human body from being attacked by the immune system. Cancer cells hijack this mechanism to thwart an attack from phagocytic cells. Anti-CD47 antibodies block this 'don't eat me' signal sent by CD47 on cancer cells to phagocytic cells, restoring the phagocytic function of macrophages and other phagocytic cells, and therefore increasing anti-cancer immune responses.

Anti-CD47 antibodies are the next-generation ICI which have received the greatest attention for therapy since the emergence of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors. These antibodies show significantly high value in that they can be combined with other anti-cancer therapies, such as PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors. Recently, Gilead acquired Forty Seven for 4.9 billion dollars to claim ownership of magrolimab. AbbVie transacted with I-Mab to obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize lemzoparlimab consistent to 1.94 billion dollars. Pfizer took over Trillium Therapeutics for 2.26 billion dollars to obtain CD47 pipelines. As such, numerous large-scale pharmaceutical companies have high expectations from an anti-CD47 antibody.

Clinical trials with existing CD47 neutralizing antibodies have experienced severe side effects, including anemia caused by the destruction of red blood cells (RBCs). IBA-101, a next-generation anti-CD47 antibody developed by InnoBation Bio solves this anemia-related problem of existing anti-CD47 antibodies by virtue of its RBCs sparing property. The value of IBA-101 has been highly rated since this antibody showed excellent performance in in-vivo efficacy and toxicity tests using test tubes and humanized mice.

Seung-gu Kim, CEO of InnoBation Bio, stated that this latest agreement with GenScript ProBio will promote implementation of clinical trials for IBA-101 in South Korea. He also mentioned that this contract will also contribute to quicker implementation of FDA clinical trials for IBA-101 through cooperation with Prof. Scott A. Waldman's research and development team at Thomas Jefferson University, PA., USA.

Brian H. Min, CEO of GenScript ProBio, stated that GenScript ProBio will facilitate InnoBation Bio's anti-CD47 antibody program with the mission of "providing best-in-class quality and serving the interests of customers". He also mentioned that with GenScript ProBio's experience in CMC and GMP manufacturing services alongside collaboration with InnoBation Bio, an innovative biopharmaceutical company, GenScript ProBio expects more patients will benefit from superior treatments.

About GenScript ProBio

GenScript ProBio is the biologics CDMO segment of GenScript Biotech, proactively providing end-to-end service from drug discovery to commercialization. GenScript ProBio aims to provide customers with proactive strategies, professional solutions and efficient processes for the acceleration of antibody drug and gene and cell therapy development.

With the mission statement of "Innovation through Collaboration", GenScript ProBio is committed to providing customers with shortened timelines for the development of biological drugs, from discovery to commercialization, significantly lowering R&D costs and ultimately building a healthier future for patients.

www.genscriptprobio.com