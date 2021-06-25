GenScript receives "Best Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Award" in the Korea Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2021

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript receives the "Best Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Award" on the Korea Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2021 held on 24th June 2021. GenScript achieve the Best CDMO award for two years in a row.



The Korea Bioprocessing Excellence Awards seeks to give recognition to exceptional bioprocessing experts, organizations and technologies that facilitate bio manufacturing excellence at enhanced speed, reduced cost and superior quality. GenScript is recognized to excellence CDMO services with strong technical capabilities and reasonable cost without compromising on the quality of service.

GenScript ProBio is the CDMO segment of GenScript Biotech Corporation, which is a world leading bio-pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), with extensive services in gene synthesis, peptide synthesis, antibody development, protein expression and custom biological reagents, in addition to providing a one-stop biological drug R&D platform covering antibody drug discovery (hybridoma, phage display, full human and bispecific antibodies technologies), antibody engineering (antibody humanization, evaluation and optimization of drug compounds and affinity maturation), among others.

"We are honored to be recognized once again as a best CDMO by the Korea Bioprocessing Excellence Awards, which identifies the reputable partner for Korea customer's manufacturing needs. It is a great privilege to achieve the award for two years in a row and to attest to our solid position as a best CDMO service provider through our professional solutions and efficient processes to accelerate drug development," said Mr. Johnson Wang, President of GenScript APAC Division. " With a flexible partnership model based on industry, by pursuing innovation to meet customer's needs, such as next-generation antibodies, including dual antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), in the antibody field, we were able to provide quality of innovation and services to our customers continuously during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, it continues to demonstrate customer satisfaction and excellence in the field by continuing CDMO contracts and subsequent partnerships in Korea."

After the awards, he also showed strong confidence and added the following words. "We continuously strive to provide end-to-end service from drug discovery to commercialization with professional solutions and efficient processes to accelerate drug development for customer's satisfaction."

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript is divided into four major platforms including the life science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the global cell therapy platform and the industrial synthesis biological product platform.

GenScript was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands and Ireland. GenScript provides premium, convenient and reliable services and products for over 100,000 customers.

As of December 31, 2020, GenScript had more than 4600 employees globally, over 39% of whom hold master's and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript owns a number of intellectual property rights, including over 140 patents, over 510 pending patent applications and great numbers of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of "making people and nature healthier through biotechnology", GenScript strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of December 31, 2020, GenScript's services and products have been cited by 52,500 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide.

GenScript ProBio is the biologics CDMO segment of GenScript, proactively providing end-to-end service from drug discovery to commercialization with proactive strategies, professional solutions and efficient processes in antibody drug and gene and cell therapy to accelerate drug development for customers.

GenScript ProBio's innovative solutions for antibody drug development include antibody drug discovery (hybridoma, antibody library, fully human transgenic mice, bispecific antibodies technologies, single b cell screening technology), antibody engineering (antibody humanization, affinity maturation, Fc Engineering) and antibody characterization (analytics and bioassays). In terms of biologics development service, GenScript ProBio has built a regulatory-compliant platform, from stable cell line development, host cell license, process development, analytical development to clinical manufacturing services, providing fed-batch and perfusion process to accelerate IND process and high quality material for clinical trials. GenScript ProBio has successfully delivered multiple CMC and GMP manufacturing projects.

GenScript ProBio's total gene and cell therapy solution covers CMC of plasmid and virus for IND filing as well as clinical manufacturing and commercial manufacturing. Our quality management systems ensure phase appropriate compliance, data integrity and traceability.

Toward the mission of "Innovation through Collaboration", GenScript ProBio is committed to helping customers shorten the timeline for the development of biological drugs from discovery to commercialization, significantly lowering R&D costs and building a healthier future.