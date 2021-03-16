GenScript receives "Best Contract Research Organization Award" in the 4th Annual Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards Ceremony 2021

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation ("GenScript", Stock Code: 1548.HK) receives the "Best Contract Research Organization Award" on the 4th Annual Asia Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards Ceremony 2021 held on 16thMarch 2021.

The award follows GenScript's CDMO segment, GenScript Probio recognition at the Korea Bioprocessing Excellence Awards in 2020 for the "Bioprocessing Excellence in CDMO Services".



Mr. Johnson Wang, President of GenScript Asia Pacific Division giving speech during the 4th Asia Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Award.

The Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards seeks to give recognition to exceptional bioprocessing experts, organizations and technologies that facilitate bio manufacturing excellence at enhanced speed, reduced cost and superior quality. GenScript is recognized to provide excellent CRO services with strong technical capabilities and reasonable cost without compromising on the quality of service.

GenScript is a global leading life sciences research and application service and product provider with best in class capabilities comprising gene synthesis, molecular biology, peptide synthesis, custom antibodies, protein expression, antibody and protein engineering service, and in-vitro and in-vivo pharmacology. Leveraging in the Group's proprietary technology and know-hows, GenScript has established major platforms including contracted research organization ("CRO") platform to provide one-stop solutions to global research communities.

"We are honored to have won this prestigious award for best contract research organization, being recognized by the industry in this category is a real testament to the quality of service that GenScript offers," said Mr. Johnson Wang, President of GenScript Asia Pacific Division. "A commitment to creating a series of partnerships with our customers to guarantee the quality of our services and consistently exceeding their expectations is a fundamental value for our highly skilled global team. One of the example is the cPass™ kit which we collaborated with Prof Wang Linfa from Duke-NUS Medical School Singapore and A*Star Diagnostic Development hub to launch the first-in-the-world kit which detects functional neutralizing antibodies. We will continue to provide and deliver high quality services to the research community in Asia Pacific region and also the rest of the world."

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Based on its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript has developed four major platforms including the global cell therapy platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the contract research organization (CRO) platform and the industrial synthesis product platform.

GenScript was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands and Ireland. GenScript provides premium, convenient, and reliable products and services for over 100,000 customers.

For more information visit http://www.genscript.com.

