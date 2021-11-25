Genshin Impact Players Be Ready, The Blessing of The Welkin Moon Now Available at UniPin

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcoming the latest release of miHoYo's Genshin Impact, UniPin will launch Blessing of The Welkin Moon to help players and fans from Southeast Asiagear up for more thrilling adventurers. The Blessing of the Welkin Moon offers players 300 Genesis Crystals and up to 2700 Primogems across 30 days upon purchase. The offer will be available at UniPin's official website, unipin.com starting from 24th November 2021.



The Blessing of The Welkin Moon will be available simultaneously in all Southeast Asian countries on 24th November 2021

As an open-world action RPG, Genshin Impact game brings players to the visually stunning world of Tevyat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious "Traveler," who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of their lost sibling and unveils the mysterious secret of Tevyat. By purchasing the Blessing of the Welkin Moon, players can immediately receive 300 Genesis Crystals and claim 90 Primogems each day when they log-in during the 30-day period.

For Genshin Impact players, Genesis Crystals are the premium currency available in Genshin Impact. It is an energy crystal from the very origin of the universe. Meanwhile, Primogem is a primordial crystalline gem that's beyond the mundane world. Primogem can be used to replenish Original Resin and buy Acquaint Fate or Intertwined Fate in Paimon's Bargains or the Wishes menu.

The Blessing of The Welkin Moon offer can be purchased through UniPin with RM 19.90. Gamers can easily create an account or sign in with an existing UniPin account and check out with the most suitable payment channels. The Blessing of The Welkin Moon will be available simultaneously in all Southeast Asian countries on 24thNovember 2021.

In the meantime, Genshin Impact 's Version 2.3 update "Shadows Amidst Snowstorms" will go live on the same exact date. Players can explore more adventures with a series of challenges in the frigid mountains of Dragonspine and get to know two new playable characters, Arataki Itto and Gorou. Players can get the new version upgrade from iOS, Google Play, PlayStation®, Epic Games Store, or Gensin Impact Official Website.

More detailed information about UniPin promotion and other activities can be officially accessed at unipin.com or Facebook page UniPin Malaysia.

