GENTLE MONSTER Launches World's Largest Flagship Store in Beijing Taikoo Li Sanlitun

BEIJING, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GENTLE MONSTER announced the largest flagship store in the world will open on August 4th in Beijing Taikoo Li Sanlitun. "DATAIZED FUTURE" serves as the visual narrative theme for the flagship store. As mankind inhibits a fragmented and dislocated near future, visitors are allowed to express free movement, jumping across time and space. As the store relocates from the Taikoo Li Sanlitun North District to the South District, taking up a landmark location in the commercial area, the latest GENTLE MONSTER retail creation marks the brand's 360-degree upgrade into the world's largest mono-brand eyewear store in the world.



GENTLE MONSTER Beijing Taikoo Li Sanlitun Flagship Store

The upgraded GENTLE MONSTER Beijing Taikoo Li Sanlitun flagship store presents multi-scale installations, images, and videos that occupy the space from the façade to the third floor. Together, they set in motion a series of static replacements and dynamic contrasts, creating subtle harmony through contrasting colors and materials. The GENTLE MONSTER Beijing Taikoo Li Sanlitun flagship store provides twice the number of styles and products as other stores. The flagship store will offer free repair services for the first time in the Northern China market. Special collaborations or product will also be launched here before any other stores. The third floor is home to only optical products, where shoppers can find professional optometrists in the exclusive optometry area.

In 2016, GENTLE MONSTER opened its first-ever store in the China market in Beijing Taikoo Li Sanlitun North District. Its "Future Retail" proposition redefined the brick-and-mortar retail experience and has continued to reimage the future of retail. The brand quickly launched 17 flagship stores in 14 cities across China. In collaboration with high-end Beijing luxury department store SKP, GENTLE MONSTER curated the SKP-S department store, last year, it also brought the HAUS SHANGHAI concept to the storied Huaihai Road. As the brand's launchpad in the China market, GENTLE MONSTER's move to the South District, occupying the most prominent entrance space of Taikoo Li Sanlitun, gave the brand a chance to push further the expressive nature of retail art, enabling the store to become a new landmark for Taikoo Li Sanlitun.

Occupying three stories and boosting more than 1,330 square meters, GENTLE MONSTER's latest project marks the brand's most prominent move in the China market. GENTLE MONSTER dove deeper into its unique DNA, disrupting conventional retail methodologies that prioritize efficiency and function. With "Future Retail," GENTLE MONSTER offered a powerful retail experience by simultaneously presenting contrasting emotions, amplifying the brand's singular worldview. For the first time in GENTLE MONSTER retail history, interior design extends to the exterior façade of the glass building, breaking free of physical boundaries.

The opening of GENTLE MONSTER Beijing Taikoo Li Sanlitun flagship store marks the brand's revolutionary move to unleash creative energy like never before. Expansive artistic vision and fresh retail experiences celebrate the brand's continued pursuit to inspire and ignite the new generation of shoppers.

GENTLE MONSTER

Founded in Seoul in 2011 by Hankook Kim, Gentle Monster is a world-renowned eyewear brand that creates highly experimental, fiercely contemporary frames, following a design agenda that ranges from the extraordinary to the understated.

