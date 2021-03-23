GEODIS acknowledged as having the 'Best HR Strategy In Line With Business' in Asia-Pacific

The 'Best HR Strategy In Line With Business' category award was presented to GEODIS during the Global Best Employer Brands 2021 awards ceremony at the 29th edition of the World HRD Congress.

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Best Employer Brands 2021 celebrates the efforts of organizations and individuals for having the best practices. Particularly, 'Best HR Strategy In Line with Business' recognizes the importance of aligning Human Resources (HR) with the organization's business strategy to boost performance and engagement.



GEODIS wins the "Best HR Strategy In Line With Business" in Asia-Pacific. In picture (from left to right): Shweta Navani, Anne Tan, Marc Khoo, Joel Shoo.

GEODIS Asia-Pacific (APAC) embarked on a major transformation and growth journey 2 years ago. An ambitious strategy and program were launched in line with the Group's "Ambition 2023" goals, anchored in the guiding principle of "Led By Clients, Powered By Data, Driven By People". This transformation program aims to pivot the business model to a much more solutions-based one and double the size of GEODIS in APAC within 5 years.

The GEODIS HR Strategy in APAC was created to support this end goal and built around four key pillars: Building a Talent pipeline; Accelerating Growth; Managing Performance and Creating An Inspiring Workforce. HR has been working closely with all departments to ensure that within the time-scale, the right competencies and talent pool are in place, along with the appropriate development and training to support employees in their new and/or expanded roles, including critical change management that is key to a major transformation. HR has also focused on building an environment that is collaborative and engaging, in order to swiftly reach at the critical tipping point for such a successful transformation.

Anne Tan, GEODIS' Head of Human Resources in APAC said, "People are truly our most important resources and assets. As they are the ones implementing the business strategy on a day-to-day basis, motivating them and ensuring that our policies and processes are in place to enable them to achieve the business strategy, remains fundamental."

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #6 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2020, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.3 billion in sales.

PRESS CONTACT

Wee Wee Chia

APAC Regional Strategic Marketing Director

+65 9790 7028

weewee.chia@geodis.com

Related Links :

http://www.geodis.com