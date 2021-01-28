GEODIS AirDirect Services Further Expanded

LEVALLOIS, PERRET - Media OutReach - 28 January 2021 - GEODIS, a leading global transport and logistics provider has confirmed the extension of its AirDirect service with the addition of a weekly flight from Shanghai to Guadalajara (PVG-GDL). The inaugural flight is planned on 3rd March. It will be the only such direct service on the market.





The service is planned to continue until at least the end of 2022. It provides the only direct access to Mexico from North & Central China. This enhancement complements the existing Hong Kong to Guadalajara (HKG-GDL) schedule, initiated in November 2019. It has also been expanded into the end of 2022.

"The success of the AirDirect Mexico service over the past fifteen months has encouraged our investment in a direct Shanghai flight to add to our existing Hong Kong offer" explains GEODIS Senior Vice President of Global Airfreight, Stanislas Brun. "By constantly refining our services in response to the dynamic market forces currently on display, we continue to support our customer's growth. We are proud of the unique PVG-GDL offering which augments our nearly 700 AirDirect flights performed over the past 12 months."

"We believe a freight partner who is controlling the transport service network, including flight operations, is a vital asset to Asian exporters," says Onno Boots, GEODIS' Regional President and CEO for Asia Pacific. "This latest extension to AirDirect is part of an own controlled network (OCN) that provides seamless control over shipments within our multi-modal network throughout Asia."

"We understand our customers such as manufacturers and suppliers in the high-tech, automotive and industrial sectors count on receiving a reliable, scheduled and secure service from their logistics providers to ensure that their supply chain remains stable. Our continued commitment to the expansion of this direct airfreight connection between China and Mexico underscores our ambition to increase the reach of the China businesses into the Latin America markets," says Ivan Siew, Managing Director, GEODIS China. "We look forward to bringing our China clients significant enhancements to our services throughout 2021."





