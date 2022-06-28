GEODIS appoints Eddie Chang as Managing Director for Malaysia

Eddie Chang

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 June 2022 - GEODIS, a global leading transport and logistics services provider, today announced the appointment of Eddie Chang as its new Managing Director for Malaysia. With over 25 years of experience in the logistics sector, Chang will be responsible for leading GEODIS' growth in Malaysia, a market that continues to play a key role in the company's multi-modal network across Southeast Asia.Chang, who was previously Managing Director of Tigers Global Logistics and subsequently, Director at JAS Worldwide in Malaysia, will leverage his extensive experience in both air and sea freight, warehouse operations, Contract Logistics, and e-Commerce fulfilment to expand GEODIS' client base, especially in key verticals including automotive, industrial and high tech.With ongoing plans in place to bolster GEODIS' highly integrated transport solutions, Chang will also be taking the reins to further advance Malaysia's capacity as a hub connecting the company's owned controlled flight network with its road transport services that currently connects Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam via Kuala Lumpur. The company's rapidly expanding multi-modal network is a key strategic accelerator for its growing presence in the region."Eddie's passion for driving customer-centric results, his vast experience in the field and proven track record of success will take GEODIS' capability for innovation to new levels," said Lakshmanan Venkateswaran, Sub-Regional Managing Director, Southeast Asia. "As Malaysian customers look to prioritize supply chain resilience in the near future, we are confident that Eddie's leadership will enhance GEODIS' efforts to stay at the forefront of adopting growth opportunity and industry developments.""I am honored to step into this role and look forward to working closely with the team on purpose-driven solutions in Malaysia. These will under-line our commitment to providing industry-leading services to our customers." said Chang. "GEODIS, a rapidly growing powerhouse in Asia and Malaysia has shown a great deal of potential to contribute significantly to the company's regional expansion."

