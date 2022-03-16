GEODIS in China Receives GDP Accreditation, Strengthens Presence in the Healthcare Market

Good Distribution Practice (GDP) Accreditation ensures pharmaceutical product integrity throughout the supply chain

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 16 March 2022 - GEODIS , a global leading transport and logistics services provider, has obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) Accreditation in China as the company ramps up its logistics services to meet the demands of the growing healthcare market. With COVID-19 exposing the emerging risks and weaknesses of the pharmaceutical industry's supply chain, this accreditation underscores GEODIS' commitment to ensuring the quality and integrity of pharmaceutical products for its customers across the logistics ecosystem.The implications of the accreditation are extensive, given the stringent requirements published by the Chinese Ministry of Health (MOH) in 2013. The GDP certification requires comprehensive audits of operational procedures in warehouses, ensuring that they are compliant with the highest industry standards to handle pharmaceutical products. This review process further highlights the role that logistics services providers play as vital partners in the healthcare supply chain."GEODIS is fully committed to ensuring our pharmaceutical and healthcare customers' success in maintaining their delivery standards and reputation for high-quality products," said Onno Boots, President and Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, GEODIS. "This GDP accreditation demonstrates our continued dedication to providing industry-leading solutions and services in every aspect to meet the high standards set by China's Ministry of Health."India, Korea, Thailand and Singapore are also in the process of receiving certification from the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma), which ensures international and national compliance to safeguard product integrity, whilst specifically addressing the requirements for air cargo handling and transport.

